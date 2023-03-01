PENSACOLA, Fla. — As the Marshall men's basketball team awaits its matchup in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday, it's afforded fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey the chance to reflect on what could be a historic night.
Kinsey, who leads the league in scoring average at 22.2 points per game, needs just 16 more to pass Jon Elmore (2,368) in career points and become the program's all-time leading scorer.
"I played alongside with Jon. I watched him break the record and was on the court when he made the shot, and it's surreal (for me)," Kinsey said. "I wouldn't be here without God first and foremost, and then my team."
Kinsey moved into second place on the scoring ladder with a 31-point effort in a win over James Madison on Feb. 22, passing Skip Henderson. Two days later, he passed Henderson in career field goals made and is now the program's leader in that category with 1,003.
"I never thought about doing any of this; it's never been on my mind. On my mind has always been just to win the game," Kinsey said. "I don't care however many points I'm getting, just whatever I can do to win the game. And I'm only No. 2 (in scoring) because my team put me in this situation. I've got to give it up to them."
After receiving a double bye as the three-seed in the SBC Tournament, the Herd faces the winner of Texas State and Old Dominion in the quarterfinal round Saturday night. The Bobcats and Monarchs are scheduled to play Thursday afternoon.
Dan D'Antoni, who coached Jon Elmore as he eclipsed the previous scoring leader, said that Kinsey potentially passing the mark doesn't take away anything from Elmore's accomplishments.
Elmore surpassed Henderson's total in four seasons, playing in 133 games. Kinsey is playing in his fifth year and has appeared in more games than any other player in program history (152).
"(Elmore) is happy for Marshall and that's what makes him special and why I love Jon Elmore," D'Antoni said. "He's always going to be great for Marshall. Records are made to be broken, except for one -- Charlie Slack's. I don't think that's ever going to fall."
Slack led the nation in rebounding in the 1954-55 season, averaging 25.6 board per game, a record that still stands.
"By giving it to Taevion, it's taking nothing away from Jon," D'Antoni said. "He was a super player."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.