Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230217 mu hoops 15.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall's Taevion Kinsey walks up the court as the Herd takes on Georgia Southern during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

PENSACOLA, Fla. — As the Marshall men's basketball team awaits its matchup in the quarterfinal round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Saturday, it's afforded fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey the chance to reflect on what could be a historic night.

Kinsey, who leads the league in scoring average at 22.2 points per game, needs just 16 more to pass Jon Elmore (2,368) in career points and become the program's all-time leading scorer.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.