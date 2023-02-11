The end result Saturday was the same -- a double-digit victory for the Thundering Herd men's basketball team over Georgia State. But how Marshall got to the result was drastically different than the last time the two matched up.
On Jan. 28, six Herd players scored in double figures to help Marshall dismantle the Panthers 103-65 on its home floor. On Saturday, nearly all the damage was done by Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor.
The former gunned in a career-best 37 points and his teammate chipped in 26 and the Herd went on to win 88-77 at the GSU Convocation Center in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.
"It's just chemistry. We've been playing together forever, like four or five years now, so he trusts me and I trust him," Kinsey said of the pair's performance Saturday. "We stay poised because we know we're the older guys in the game, and when he's hitting shots like that and I am hitting, too, you have to pick your poison."
Twenty-one wins in the regular season is tied for the most at Marshall under ninth-year coach Dan D'Antoni, matching a mark set during the 2017-18 season. That Herd went on to win 25 games, including three Conference USA Tournament wins and another in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
"It was an A-plus-plus and an A-plus," D'Antoni said of his two top scorers in the win, who both set new career highs in scoring this week. "(They are) two leaders that are willing this team through."
It didn't surprise anyone in Marshall's camp that the win over Georgia State wasn't as easy as the last time they matched up. D'Antoni had spoken to that point ahead of the matchup and the Panthers backed up the statement, staying in the game until late in the second half.
Kinsey complimented the Panthers' play and their tendency to push the action inside, which played in their favor for much of the first half, but said the Herd didn't play as cleanly as it did two weeks ago.
"We would go to the rim or take a shot and we wouldn't run back and they kept getting leak-out layups to go on runs," Kinsey said. "That's what they did to keep this thing closer and, like I said, they are a good team and my hat's off to them."
There were nine ties and 14 lead changes in 40 minutes. The Panthers led for seven minutes and 26 seconds but surrendered their last lead with 1:57 left in the first half. Marshall stretched the gap to double digits in the opening minutes of the second half.
Still, Georgia State fought back, using a 10-0 scoring run to tie the game at 54 with 13:19 to go. The Panthers' Brenden Tucker made a layup with 2:07 left to pull within six of the visitors, 82-76.
But Marshall, as it had done each time before, found an answer.
The Herd scored six of the final seven points and left with its 10th win in Sun Belt Conference play entering the final two weeks of the regular season.
Georgia State's Collin Moore finished with a career-high 28 points on a dozen made shots to go with four rebounds and two assists. Dwon Odom (14 points) led the Panthers in rebounding (nine) and assists (five).
For Marshall, only Taylor and Kinsey scored in double digits, but freshman Jacob Conner netted nine points in the win. No other Herd player scored more than six. Micah Handlogten pulled down nine rebounds, tied for a game-high with the Panthers' Odom.
Marshall returns home to the Cam Henderson Center next Thursday and Saturday against Georgia Southern and Troy, which will serve as the team's final regular season home game.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.