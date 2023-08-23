George Washington's Anthony Valentine (6) rushes for a score during a high school football game against Cabell Midland last season at Steve Edwards Sr. Field in Charleston. The Patriots open the 2023 season vs. the Knights on Thursday night in Ona.
Cabell Midland's 28-21 season-opening loss at George Washington last year was a microcosm of the Knights' high school football season.
Coach Luke Salmons used terms such as "frustrating, disappointing, so close, almost" and the like after that game and to describe a year that ended with a 6-4 record and first-round exit from the playoffs. Even scheduling was a source of consternation, as Cabell Midland found just nine regular-season opponents.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, new opportunities present themselves, but against a familiar foe -- the same Patriots who recovered a fumble at their own 8-yard line with four seconds to play to win last year's game in Charleston.
"Last year was frustrating," Salmons said. "It was disappointing. It's a new season, and we return some good kids, but we have some good kids who haven't played. I like our line, our skill players and our defense. It's a matter of putting it all together."
The game features two of the state's premier quarterbacks in GW's Abe Fenwick, who committed to play at William & Mary, and Midland's Robert Shockey, a transfer from Parkersburg South.
Fenwick completed 184 of 288 passes for 2,674 yards and 29 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions, last season to help the Patriots to a 9-3 mark and the second round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Shockey hit on 215 of 316 passes for 3,056 yards and 35 TDs, with eight interceptions, to help Parkersburg South to a 12-2 record and the state title game, which it lost to Huntington High. He also ran for 1,205 yards.
"It's good to have our quarterback coming back," GW coach Steve Edwards said of Fenwick, who was 11 for 19 for 137 yards and three touchdowns against the Knights in 2022. "I think he's as fine a quarterback as there is in the state. I feel good about our running backs and receivers. We lost a lot on the line, but we have some good young talent. We're young, six or seven seniors."
The Knights didn't attempt a pass in last year's opener. That's likely to change with Shockey in the lineup. Cabell Midland, though, probably can't afford to make the mistakes it did a year ago, when it lost two of three fumbles, one at the Patriots' 8 and the other at the GW 11, and was penalized nine times for 70 yards.
Salmons said he thinks the Knights are ready.
"We had a great summer," he said. "We feel confident. We open up with a tough team and it's not going to be easy. It'll be a challenge."
Edwards expressed similar sentiments.
"It's a great challenge," he said. "We had a good, productive offseason. You open up with Cabell Midland, that's tough. We have to work and get after it."