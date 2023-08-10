Chance Knox is embracing a bigger role for VMI football following an impressive junior year.
Knox, a Charleston native and Capital alumnus, capped off his junior season leading the Keydets in receptions and receiving yards.
The 5-foot-10 receiver has emerged as one of the top options for VMI's offense heading into Week 1 this season.
Knox knows the stats speak for themselves. However, he is ready to serve in a bigger role for VMI.
"I want to be a leader for this football team, especially on offense," Knox said, "playing wherever I am needed to, whether it is inside or outside receiver or playing in the backfield, simply helping our team every which way that I can. That way, we can win games on Saturdays.”
Former West Virginia State coach AJ Hampton was one of the newest offseason additions to the VMI coaching staff after being at Virginia Tech the last few years.
Hampton has seen Knox embrace the leadership role for this year's receivers, despite the two having been together for less than 10 months.
"For him, he knew he had a lot of talent coming out of high school and felt that he should've gotten some FBS offers," Hampton said of Knox. "He has played with a chip on his shoulder. This was a transition period for him from being a guy that he has to prove himself each day to a guy that he feels counted on each day. Chance has embraced that role and used his words and been vocally towards the guys. He is a natural leader by not only his actions but also vocally, which was a big step for him."
Footwork has become a vital aspect of Knox's advantage on opposing secondaries.
He understands that he might not be the biggest player, but sees his speed as a one-up on defenders.
“I have always tried to key in on my footwork," Knox said. "When I was at Capital, it was the little things like cones, ladders and whatnot. I knew I was smaller, so I had to be quicker in areas going against the bigger defenders.
"Then it carried over to college. There are guys that are bigger and stronger than me. I needed a one-up on them. A lot of my footwork has helped me in that regard by getting open, making guys miss and being able to get in and out of coverages. I am always going to work on that to continue getting better, especially with today's game. If you are going to be a good receiver, then you better have good footwork.”
Knox is continuing to see his off-season improvement pay off in the first few weeks of practice.
"I have attacked the weight room and became a smarter player in the meeting room with my new coaches," Knox said, "getting out with the quarterbacks every day, making the right reads and having that time and chemistry right that way we can make a bounce-back season.”
Hampton is anxious to see Knox showcase his improvements.
"I look forward to him competing each game and being hands-down one of the best guys on the field," Hampton said. "He will produce because he practices like a young man that will. He has to stay healthy, continue the way leading he has been doing and put it all on the field on Saturdays."
VMI has eight seniors. Knox is not taking for granted the final ride together.
“It has been a blessing," Knox said. "I have met lifelong friends here that I cherish moments with and will for the rest of my life. To go out with this senior group, it is special. We came in and won the [Southern Conference] championship our first year, then [secured] back-to-back winning seasons the next year.
"We have a great group of senior leadership. It means the world to me to come out this season with these seniors. It is also a blessing in itself to play Division I football. Not many kids in the country get to do it, let alone a small kid from West Virginia. I keep that chip on my shoulder every day and attack with that mindset.”
Knox started his career at VMI wearing No. 83. Since then, he has donned No. 6 in remembrance of the late KJ Taylor, his former high school teammate who died in April 2021.
“I have goosebumps talking about him right now," Knox said of Taylor. "He was a special guy. He was that light in a dark room. His smile would brighten up the place. He was an amazing athlete, but he was a better person. I learned a lot from him. He was younger than me and was a little brother to me. I learned great characteristics about life from him that I have carried on.
"He is the reason I wear No. 6, because I want to honor him and play the game how it is supposed to be played, as he did.”
Knox has two years of eligibility left, if he decides to leave Lexington, Virginia, following the season.