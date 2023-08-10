Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Chance Knox is embracing a bigger role for VMI football following an impressive junior year.

Knox, a Charleston native and Capital alumnus, capped off his junior season leading the Keydets in receptions and receiving yards.

Stories you might like

Taylor Kennedy covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-7935 or tkennedy@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Taylor_Kennedy7 on Twitter.

Tags