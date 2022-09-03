Having just ascended to the highest peak in her young career -- winning the all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships two weeks ago in Tampa, Florida -- Konnor McClain had one immediate thought.
“I wanted to call my dad,” McClain said during a phone interview on Friday.
It was a sobering moment of yearning, knifing through an otherwise joyous and triumphant occasion, one that reminded McClain of all she’d overcome in claiming her place at the pinnacle of her sport on the national level.
McClain’s father Marc passed away due to COVID-19 in late December, with her grandmother also succumbing to the virus a week later. It was a devastating one-two punch for McClain, a 17-year-old who called Cross Lanes her home from ages 2-16 before moving to Dallas last year.
Those losses were also coupled with injury woes. Just this year, McClain battled through stress fractures in both shins, suffered a concussion during training just a month before the U.S. Championships and battled the flu the week before.
All of that after a confidence collapse stemming from a subpar performance in the U.S. Classic in the spring of 2021. That led to her rather sudden move from Cross Lanes to Texas, and all of it has helped bring perspective in the days that have followed her biggest victory to date.
“I feel like going through all of that and everything finally coming together at the right moment, it was definitely what I needed for my confidence and for myself,” McClain said. “I feel like it’s finally set in and I’m finally realizing, ‘Whoa, I’m a national champion. This is kind of crazy.’”
In terms of all she’s overcome, maybe crazy isn’t far off. But in terms of her talent and promise from an early age, it’s anything but.
McClain said her training started when she was 18 months old, a story she told to Steve Harvey as an 11-year-old on his show in 2016. During that same interview, one easily found with a search on YouTube, she listed winning the all-around championship at the 2024 Olympics as her goal. Certainly a U.S. title is a heck of a step toward that endeavor.
Her journey started and was largely traversed at Revolution Gymnastics in Cross Lanes after moving from her native Las Vegas at age 2. After the fourth grade, McClain was home-schooled as her training regimen and focus on the sport increased. Admittedly, it all made for a different upbringing.
“I had some friends, I left elementary school in the fourth grade, so whatever friends stuck by me and through that time and all of my training hours, those are the friends that I have left,” McClain said.
When McClain recalls her time in West Virginia, mixed feelings begin to surface. She fondly remembers her home in Westbrook, a Cross Lanes subdivision where she spent so much of her time through her formative years.
“That was definitely the hardest part of moving,” McClain said of leaving her house.
In a documentary entitled “Golden,” a 2021 Peacock original that traced the journey of some of the United States’ elite gymnasts, McClain, the daughter of a Black father and white mother, alluded to racial issues in her gym and in West Virginia that became more frequent as she grew older. Gazette-Mail Editorial Page Editor Ben Fields wrote about McClain and the series in August of 2021.
McClain didn’t revisit the situation in such detail on Friday but admitted her sudden departure strained relationships and muddied her view of the state she called home for so long.
“I lost a lot of relationships when I left West Virginia just because there’s so much bad blood -- everybody, I think, blamed me -- just so much negativity toward me,” McClain said. “I’ve had a couple of people reach out but it’s OK.
“I still have some good teammates left but all the articles that came out, I heard rumors about me starting at the schools and people would tell me. It definitely sucked.”
Still, McClain said she would still call West Virginia home.
"Yeah, I would say so," she said.
By and large, it's a shame. The hard work McClain has put in as well as the toughness and tenacity she’s shown in battling through heaps of adversity would seem to align with the very values most West Virginians hold dear.
For a state that largely embraces and champions its own, McClain's spirit and resilience should easily make her one of the state’s most celebrated athletes. And if that never comes to fruition, for McClain, that’s OK too.
For as long as she can remember, McClain's focus has been fairly singular, and even if that was derailed at times over the last year, with the momentum of a U.S. title behind her, she feels more focused than ever.
“I put in 36 hours in the gym every week all for four minutes on the competition floor, but it’s always worth it,” McClain said. “Going out there and competing for those four minutes is a great feeling and it’s worth all of the tears and all of the hard days.”
Though still a teenager, one who has committed to attend LSU next year, McClain has seemingly gathered a lifetime of lessons already. But one in particular has gotten her through the unimaginable this year, and it’s the one she said she’d pass to anyone faced with seemingly overwhelming obstacles.
“Focus on the good things that are happening and not on the bad things in your life,” McClain said.