Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GREENVILLE, N.C. — In the span of five minutes, Marshall went from down to dominant in a 31-13 road win over East Carolina Saturday night. 

After a 1 hour, 41-minute weather delay at halftime, the Thundering Herd let the thunder pass but bottled up the lightning and saved it for the fourth quarter, using a 75-yard wide receiver pass and two Rasheen Ali touchdown runs to put the Pirates away. 

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.