GREENSBORO, N.C. — Longtime West Virginia State University baseball coach Cal Bailey will be posthumously inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2024, the ABCA announced Wednesday.

Bailey led the Yellow Jackets from 1978-2014, during which time West Virginia State went 1,063-521-4, claimed 19 conference championships and played in two NCAA Division II World Series.

