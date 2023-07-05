GREENSBORO, N.C. — Longtime West Virginia State University baseball coach Cal Bailey will be posthumously inducted into the American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2024, the ABCA announced Wednesday.
Bailey led the Yellow Jackets from 1978-2014, during which time West Virginia State went 1,063-521-4, claimed 19 conference championships and played in two NCAA Division II World Series.
The Yellow Jackets finished with a winning record in all but one of their 37 seasons under Bailey’s direction. He was the 10th coach in Division II whose teams reached 1,000 victories.
West Virginia State finished third in the nation in 1999 and fifth in 2005 under Bailey’s direction.
Bailey died in April 2020 at 77. The Newton native was an all-West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference pitcher at West Virginia State in the 1960s before becoming a 23rd-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He played in the minor leagues for six years, including a stint with the Charleston Charlies.
Bailey joined the Yellow Jackets staff in 1974 and ascended to its top spot four seasons later. In that role, he was an eight-time WVIAC Coach of the Year and twice the ABCA North Atlantic Region Coach of the Year.
Bailey was tabbed the West Virginia Sports Writers Association’s state college coach of the year in 1980. He was the first Mountain State baseball coach to do so, and none garnered that honor again until West Virginia University’s Randy Mazey in 2020.
Bailey is a member of the WVSU and West Virginia sports halls of fame.
Bailey is one of 10 members of the ABCA Hall of Fame Class of 2024. He’ll be joined by Danny Hall (Georgia Tech), Pat McQuaid (Nova High School, Davie, Florida), Jim Morris (Miami), Brian O'Connor (Virginia), Tim Pettorini (College of Wooster), John Vodenlich, (Wisconsin-Whitewater), Jim Wells (Alabama), Wayne Welton (Chelsea High School, Chelsea, Michigan) and Jeff Willis (LSU-Eunice).
The 2024 ABCA Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Grapevine, Texas, according to an ABCA release.