Keagan Gross didn’t quite make it all the way through his freshman season at Poca in either football or wrestling.
He didn’t need to in order to leave an imprint on a Dots community that is acutely feeling his absence.
“He had the world in front of him,” Poca football coach Seth Ramsey said Thursday. “Just a tough kid; always had a smile on his face. We had a lot of plans for him.”
They will tragically be unfulfilled. Gross died early Wednesday morning, Ramsey said, two days after his 15th birthday and just a few months after the discovery of a rare cancer in his body.
Gross cracked the Dots’ gridiron varsity lineup as a freshman. He saw significant time on special teams, Ramsey said, including blocking two punts in a 41-7 Poca victory over Mingo Central on Sept. 23.
A foot injury stole some of Gross’ football season, Ramsey said, but he went on to participate in wrestling for the Dots in the winter. He grappled in the 157-pound weight class and notably won his first match in the WSAZ Invitational on Jan. 27 by pin at the 2:44 mark.
Not long after that, though, Gross began feeling poorly and having stomach problems, Ramsey said. He got checked out and “they found some bile and stuff in his intestines that wasn’t supposed to be there,” the coach said.
Tests discovered epithelioid sarcoma, which, according to the National Library of Medicine, is a rare soft-tissue cancer in young adults that begins as a “painless, slow-growing mass.”
Gross underwent treatment at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for a couple of months, Ramsey said. Scans in April held some promise, “but it just attacked his body,” Ramsey said.
“He fought to the very end,” Ramsey said. “He fought and fought, and it was just too much for him in the end. He just went so fast.
“One day he’s at school, and one day they’re calling in work for him, and the next thing you know, he’s in hospice.”
Gross is the first active player who has died in Ramsey’s head-coaching tenure, he said, which is entering its ninth season. Even if Gross weren’t the first, Ramsey doesn’t think there is a blueprint for what’s next for his players and program.
“Our guys, they’re hurting and they’re gonna be hurting for a while,” Ramsey said. “There’s nothing to really prepare you for this, for the emotion that the family goes through or his teammates are going through. It’s really hard. He was such a well-liked kid, and it’s really hard on the kids, really hard on the community.
“Nothing can prepare you for this, but how close-knit our community is, it helps us to get through it. We’re gonna need a lot of prayers and thoughts and everything, but we’ll get through it together.”
In the meantime, the legacy Gross leaves, Ramsey said, is one of toughness, strength and courage.
“It’s just a reminder how finite life is,” Ramsey said, “and how we gotta cherish every moment we have and be thankful for every moment we have.”
Poca High School will have counselors on-site Friday from noon to 4 p.m., the school said, for students and faculty. The school invited members of the Dots community to stop in and sign Gross’ jersey, which will be presented to the family.