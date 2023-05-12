The Charleston Dirty Birds allowed five runs over the final three innings in falling 5-2 to the Lexington Counter Clocks at home in the Atlantic League on Friday at GoMart Ballpark.
The Dirty Birds (2-9) had a shutout going through six innings, leading 1-0. However, they gave up one run in the seventh inning and two more each in the eighth and ninth innings.
Charleston staring pitcher Danny Wirchansky hurled a solid six innings, not allowing a run. He scattered five hits with five strikeouts and no walks, but didn't factor into the decision after the bullpen blew the lead.
The Dirty Birds scored first, tallying a run in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. Luis Atiles hit a sacrifice fly to center field to plate Daniel Brito.
After Lexington rallied to score the next five runs late, Charleston added its second run in the ninth inning. Zachary Bridges hit a RBI single to score Atiles.
Atiles was the lone Dirty Birds player with a multi-hit game, going 2 for 2, with a walk added in too. Charleston left 12 runners on base and struck out 12 times.
Logan Brown was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with an RBI for Lexington (9-4) and Ronnie Dawson collected three hits and drove in a run.
The two teams will play game two of their three game series on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the finale on Sunday.