The Charleston Dirty Birds allowed five runs over the final three innings in falling 5-2 to the Lexington Counter Clocks at home in the Atlantic League on Friday at GoMart Ballpark.

The Dirty Birds (2-9) had a shutout going through six innings, leading 1-0. However, they gave up one run in the seventh inning and two more each in the eighth and ninth innings.