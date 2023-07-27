Potomac Valley didn’t bring the best record into the American Legion baseball state tournament, but Post 64 is making the most of its opportunity.
Noah Broadwater hit two leadoff singles and scored twice and Potomac Valley ripped 10 hits off four Bridgeport pitchers Thursday afternoon to earn a 6-4 victory in a losers bracket elimination game at the Welch Athletic Complex on the University of Charleston campus.
Post 64 advances to a 7 p.m. game Friday against the winner of Thursday’s late game between South Charleston Post 94 and Morgantown Post 2.
Potomac Valley (19-10) built a lead of 5-0 by the top of the fourth inning Thursday and held on against Bridgeport (29-8), which managed only three singles off four Post 14 pitchers.
“We’ve come in with a nothing-to-lose attitude," Post 14 manager Matt Healy said. “But we’ve played good competition, so it’s not like we don’t play good competition in the regular season. So mentally, they’re ready to battle, and they did that today."
Broadwater, Mason Kisamore and James Vincell all went 2 for 3 for Potomac Valley, and William VanMeter drilled a two-run single in the third. Cam Lynch and J.J. Charleton each doubled for Post 64, which comprises mostly Class AA and A players from the Eastern Panhandle, with just one AAA athlete on its squad.
For Post 68, Mark Biafore and Isaac Lough had RBI singles in the fourth as their team scored thrice to cut its deficit to 5-3.
With Thursday’s losses by Bridgeport and Wheeling (30-8), the two teams with by far the most victories in the eight-team tournament field have already been eliminated.
BERKELEY COUNTY 10, WHEELING 9: Chase Herndon, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and two runs batted in, and Post 14 rallied with three runs in the top of the seventh to post a topsy-turvy losers bracket victory and eliminate Post 1.
Trailing 8-7 in the top of the seventh, Berkeley County (21-6) scored three times on an error, Conner Bailey’s fielder’s choice and Cam Moore’s bases-loaded walk to take a 10-8 advantage.
Wheeling (30-8) got one run in the bottom of the seventh on Andrew Skadra’s RBI groundout, but never put another runner on base. Jaxon Murray went 2 for 3 with two doubles for Post 1, Trey Prather doubled and Dillon Wilson drew three walks and scored three times.
Berkeley County led 5-0 in the first inning, but eventually fell behind 8-5 after four.
Post 14 advances to the losers bracket final at 4 p.m. Friday against the loser of Thursday’s late game between South Charleston and Morgantown.
Wednesday’s late game
MORGANTOWN 3, POTOMAC VALLEY 2: Aaron Forbes slugged a dramatic three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning to hand Post 2 a winners bracket victory.
Jeff Walters went 2 for 2 with a double for Morgantown (23-11) and Conner Tingler went the distance for the win, retiring 13 of 14 batters in one stretch between the first and sixth innings. The lone hitter who did reach was thrown out trying to steal.
For Potomac Valley (18-10), losing pitcher Noah Broadwater struck out eight and went 2 for 3 with a double. Also for Post 64, Cam Lynch was 2 for 3 with an RBI that gave his team a 1-0 lead in the top of the sixth. J.J. Charleton donated a run-scoring double in the seventh.