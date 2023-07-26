Garrett Comer didn’t dominate by conventional standards – heck, he only struck out one batter – but he was in complete control Wednesday at the American Legion state baseball tournament.
Comer, a right-hander from St. Albans, fired a three-hitter and retired 13 of the final 14 batters to spark South Charleston Post 94 to a 2-1 victory against Berkeley County Post 14 at the Welch Athletic Complex at the University of Charleston.
South Charleston (21-3-1) moves into Thursday’s 7 p.m. winners bracket final against the survivor of Wednesday’s late game between Morgantown Post 2 (22-11) and Potomac Valley Post 64 (18-9).
Comer’s lone K came against the leadoff batter in the seventh and final inning, but he did field three comebackers to the mound and kept Berkeley County’s hitters off-balance all day, needing just 89 pitches to complete the game.
“He didn’t have his best stuff today,’’ SC manager Dave Potter said, “but you saw it – he’s a bulldog. He found a way to get ‘em out. They’re a fastball-hitting team and he just got them out on that curveball. Pop-up, pop-up. He’s a bulldog.’’
Damian Witty scored both runs for Post 94. He came sliding home from second on Caleb Nutter’s single in the bottom of the third to tie it at 1-all. In the fifth, Witty led off with a walk and took second on Comer’s bloop single to right, and both runners moved up on Isaac Petitt’s sacrifice. Jordan Mosley then followed with a sacrifice fly to right for a 2-1 SC advantage.
That was all the support required for Comer, who persisted despite the 93-degree heat – and the lack of punchouts. He issued a pair of walks. Eight outs came on ground balls and the other 12 on flyouts or pop-ups, including a nifty grab of a foul pop by catcher Tyler Perdue to end the game.
“I was pretty much in my rhythm the entire game,’’ Comer said. “Definitely, the heat had an impact on me midway through the game, but we fought through and won.
“I really don’t look at strikeouts, stuff like that. The quicker I get a batter out, the more pitches I have. That’s the way to be effective.’’
Berkeley County (20-6) had its own solid pitching effort from Brayden Stottlemyer, who fashioned a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and two bases on balls. He threw 100 pitches.
However, the Eastern Panhandle squad managed just one run, that coming in the top of the third for a 1-0 lead. Conner Bailey laced a one-out single, took second on Bayden Hartman’s infield single and moved to third when Collin Reed drew a walk, loading the bases with one out.
Comer induced Cam Moore into a 4-3 groundout, with Bailey scoring. A fly ball to left ended the threat.
“We left a couple guys on base,’’ Post 14 manager Tripp Tobin said. “Bats went a little flat. Give credit to their pitcher. He got ahead early and forced us to hit his pitches – and that’s just how baseball is.
“We’ve used up two guys so far this week, but we’ve got a lot of pitching left, and it’s a long tournament. So hopefully, we can get back in there.’’
Berkeley will face Wheeling Post 1 at noon Thursday in the losers bracket of the double-elimination event.
Potter expects to start left-hander Dustin Johnson in Thursday’s game against either Morgantown or Potomac Valley. He also has lefty Ethan Riggs and righty Sam Sheets ready to go.
In Thursday’s other game, Bridgeport faces the Potomac Valley-Morgantown loser at 3 p.m.
South Charleston 2, Berkeley County 1
Berkeley County;001;000;0;--;1;3;0
South Charleston;001;010;x;--;2;4;2
Stottlemyer and Moore; Comer and Perdue; Hitting – BC: Moore RBI; Bailey 1-3; Hartman 1-3; Reed 1-2; SC: Nutter 1-2, RBI; Witty 1-2, 2 runs; Comer 1-3; Mosley 1-1, RBI
WHEELING 10, CHARLESTON 6: Nathaniel Simon went 3 for 4 to pace a 13-hit attack and Post 1 vaulted into a 6-1 lead after three innings and held off Post 65 in a losers bracket game.
Jack Scouvart, Alex Taylor and Dillon Wilson each donated a pair of hits for Wheeling (30-7), which advanced into Thursday’s noon game against Berkeley County. Wilson drove in two runs.
Charleston (10-16) made it interesting in the top of the fifth, tallying four times to come within 9-6. Cam Reed then sent a deep fly to center, but Post 1’s Taylor made a nice running catch to perhaps keep the game from being tied. Konner Lowe had an RBI single in that uprising, with the other runs crossing on two walks and an error – all with the bases loaded.
Lowe led Post 65 at the plate by going 3 for 4. Evan Wilson and Nate Gurski each turned in a pair of singles, with Wilson driving in a run.
“We fell behind early,’’ Charleston manager Mike Carte said, “and could never get our footing. I was proud of the way they fought back. We got within striking distance, but left some runners on base.
“We played a storied program. They’ve been around 100 years and have won 17 state championships, and I told our boys we want to be like them one day. We want to be like Morgantown Post 2, Wheeling Post 1. They do it the right way.’’
Wheeling 10, Charleston 6
Charleston;001;140;0;--;6;10;3
Wheeling;141;310;x;--10;13;0
Wilson, Lowe (2), Jenkins (5) and Lively; Doyle, Hodgson (6) and Wilson, Selmon (4); Hitting – Chas: Wilson 2-4, RBI; Lowe 3-4, RBI; Gurski 2-2; Wheeling: Taylor 2-3, RBI; Scouvart 2-3; Simon 3-4, RBI; Prather triple; Wilson 2-3, double, 2 RBIs; Jamison double, RBI
BRIDGEPORT 10, PARKERSBURG 6: Ben McDougal slapped a two-RBI single during a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to advance Post 68 in the losers bracket.
The game was tied at 4 after six innings before Bridgeport (29-7) scored six times on four hits, four walks and a hit batter. McDougal (2 for 5) was one of three Post 68 batters with three hits, joining Aiden Paulsen (2 for 4, double, two RBIs) and Dylan Duvall (2 for 3).
For Parkersburg (20-13-1), Brady Swain had a three-run double in the second inning. Caden Parker also doubled for Post 15.