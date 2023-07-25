Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

South Charleston Post 94 was firing on all cylinders in the first round of the West Virginia American Legion state baseball tournament on Tuesday at University of Charleston’s Welch Athletic Complex.

Starting pitcher Hunter McSweeney went the distance, allowing one run on six hits, and got late run support as South Charleston posted a four-spot in the seventh inning to take a 6-1 win over Bridgeport Post 68.

