Caleb Ricca recorded his first home run with West Virginia but the Power was held to just six hits as it was swept by the Lexington Legends in a doubleheader Wednesday at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.
West Virginia dropped the first game 4-2 before falling 6-1 in the nightcap.
In the first game, the Power jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Legends answered in the bottom of the frame with two runs of its own. Lexington charged ahead in the third on a solo home run by Eric Cole and add an insurance run in the sixth.
In the nightcap, a three-run homer by Rubendy Jaquez in the second inning gave Lexington a 4-0 lead. The Legends added two more in the third.
Ricca put the Power on the board in the sixth, crushing a solo home run.
West Virginia and Lexington conclude their three-game series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.