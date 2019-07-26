SOUTH CHARLESTON — Just call them the “comeback kids.”
The Hurricane 10-12-year-old All-Stars claimed the West Virginia Little League championship the hard way Friday with a 5-3 win over Man at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Hurricane had to fight its way out of the loser’s bracket, then had to score two come-from-behind wins to win its first state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2008 and 2009.
Hurricane (5-1) withstood a 3-2 setback to Man on Tuesday, dropping the eventual champs to the loser’s bracket.
Then, after a 9-0 win over Jefferson County on Wednesday, Hurricane reunited with Man in the championship round and needed two wins in order to advance.
Friday’s rally came in a winner-take-all situation after Hurricane topped Man 6-1 on Thursday. Hurricane used a six-run fourth inning to force the final game, and once again it had to rally after falling behind.
Down 3-0 after three innings Friday, Hurricane plated five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-3 lead, then held off a team making its first state championship appearance in this age bracket in 50 years.
Hurricane will represent West Virginia in the Southeast Regional Tournament, set for Aug. 2-7 at Warner Robins, Georgia.
Hurricane manager Todd Rigney said his team never gave up.
“That felt great on a hot day like today but even if it were cold that still would have felt good,” Rigney said.
Hurricane kept battling in the face of adversity, something the team had not seen much in the entire all-star season.
“We had to fight our way out of the loser’s bracket and come from behind twice to win this thing,” Rigney said. “It was exciting because before the first game against Man, we had given up one run in nine games. The kids hadn’t seen any adversity and when we lost, we kind of struggled and let our heads down a little bit. We asked them to stay loose and give a little better approach and by God they did.”
Rigney said his team sacrificed a lot but saw the hard work pay off.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said. “These kids gave up their summer on June 5 whenever we started practicing. The sacrifices that they’ve made is unbelievable. To see the excitement on their faces was special. We are 13 strong. We have a lot of kids in that dugout and every one of them has played a huge part in the success of this team.
“It’s a new mentality with these guys. Last year, we would put our heads down and even at the start of this tournament we put our heads down. We just challenged them to play for the moment and they did. I couldn’t be any more proud of the kids and the parents. This is the best feeling. It’s great,” he said.
Man jumped on top of Hurricane with a two-run first and tallied another in the third. Braxton Messer ripped an RBI triple and a sacrifice fly to right by Cody Walls put the Man All-Stars on top 2-0.
In the bottom of the third, Messer doubled and later scored on an error as the lead swelled to 3-0.
Hurricane then went to work in the top of the fourth, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring five runs. Jacob Fitzsimmons put Hurricane on the board with a pinch-hit RBI single. Catcher Larry Hodges later drove in a run with a bases-loaded single which dropped in shallow right field. Hurricane tied the game at three as Carson Odell walked with the bases loaded, forcing in a run.
Later in the inning, Weston Smith drew another bases-loaded walk to put Hurricane on top 4-3. It ended up being the decisive run but Wesley Sutton scored on a passed ball to pad the lead.
Messer was 2 for 2 with a triple, a double and an RBI to lead Man.
Sutton pitched the complete game for Hurricane. He had five strikeouts and allowed three earned runs, three hits and two walks. Messer started for Man and went four innings before being relieved by Compton in the fifth.
“It was an amazing series,” Rigney said about the three Man games. “(Messer) is one of the best athletes that I’ve ever seen and to go toe-to-toe with him and be able to come out victorious, that just speaks about the resilience of our kids. He had us there for awhile and we just kept battling and battling and we got a few breaks. That’s what it takes.”
Man manager Rob Compton said although the team advanced deeper into the tournament than ever before, the setback was still disheartening.
“This means a lot,” Compton said. “These boys have worked very hard. All year-round they have been working. We came up short but that’s the game of baseball and things happen.
“It was a good series with Hurricane and I wished it could have lasted a couple more. We were so close but we aren’t going to give up. These are a good bunch of kids,” he said.
Hurricane now shifts its focus to the Southeast Regionals. Hurricane will face difficult competition there against the state champions from Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.
Hurricane is set to open play on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. against the state champions from Georgia.
“I think they will have to worry about the competition from the state of West Virginia,” Rigney said. “We are going down there deep in pitching. What we just did to an unbelievable Man team and a Jefferson team. I think some of those teams will have to kind of worry about us a little.”