LIV Golf Greenbrier
Bryson DeChambeau (Crushers GC) reacts on the 18th green during the final round of LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Greenbrier's Old White TPC on Sunday in White Sulfur Spring.

 Sam Greenwood | LIV Golf

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Those who braved the elements through Sunday's final round of this weekend's LIV Golf event at The Greenbrier's Old White TPC were treated to some history.

Bryson DeChambeau made a tournament-clinching 40-foot putt to birdie the 18th and final hole of his round as he went 12-under-par 58 and he was 23-under total, good for his first individual LIV Golf victory. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

