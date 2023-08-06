WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Those who braved the elements through Sunday's final round of this weekend's LIV Golf event at The Greenbrier's Old White TPC were treated to some history.
Bryson DeChambeau made a tournament-clinching 40-foot putt to birdie the 18th and final hole of his round as he went 12-under-par 58 and he was 23-under total, good for his first individual LIV Golf victory.
Not only did he set a LIV record for lowest score, he is the second golfer in the history on men's elite professional golf to shoot as low as 58.
DeChambeau joins Jim Furyk, who shot a 58 in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.
DeChambeau's payout from the golf league funded by a $2 billion investment by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is $4 million.
DeChambeau (Crushers GC) downed runner-up Mito Pereira (Torque GC) by six strokes as Pereira was 17-under through his three rounds.
Richard Bland (Cleeks GC) placed third with a 16-under.
Torque GC was 49-under to claim its fourth team title of the season while Crushers GC (46-under) placed second and Stinger GC (40-under) placed third.
It was quite a rebound for DeChambeau after he went 2-under in the first round. He shot a 61 on Saturday before putting an exclamation point on his tournament Sunday.
DeChambeau leaped with joy after he sunk his final putt, which marked his 13th birdie on the round.
"I pretty much felt like I blacked out after I made that putt, so I don't even know kind of what's going on," DeChambeau said. "It's beyond words. I've been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point, I just didn't know when. The way I played the first round was pretty much the worst I could have done. The second round was like, okay, obviously played really well, made a lot of good putts.
"Then today I just kind of felt everything clicking. Missed it in the right places when I needed to, and putted beautifully today. There was a point in time where I did think about the 54, but I kind of threw that to the wayside, like okay, just get under 60 first."
Forecasted rain and thunderstorms pushed Sunday's originally scheduled shotgun start tee time of 1:15 p.m. up to 9:05 a.m.
Rain was mostly a non-factor until the lead group was on the 17th green. Consistent rain continued to fall as DeChambeau teed off on 18.
"Then on 18, too, there was a lot of rain coming down," DeChambeau said. "So I didn't know how the ball was going to fly through the air and spin, but I was lucky to keep it a little short and ended up spinning back unfortunately, but was able to sink the 40-footer just like I work on every single day in my practice."
DeChambeau showed off his golf history knowledge when asked if he was aware that he was the second elite men's pro golfer to shoot a 58.
"I've known that," DeChambeau said. "I think it was Jim Furyk, wasn't it? So being a part of the same agency, as well, is kind of fun, so my agent Brett, he was going nuts over it, as well as Andrew Witlieb. It was a lot of fun being able to call up Brett and say, I did it, I got under 60, which is pretty cool. Seemed like a kid in a candy shop to be honest with you."
DeChambeau and Crushers GC were also on the podium as a team.
"I was definitely trying to do as low as possible for the team," DeChambeau said. "I knew they had it in them to go low, as well. They're all great, incredible professionals, and that's why they're on my team, because I trust and believe in them. I love all three of them. I wouldn't change it for the world. I'm looking forward to seeing what kind of damage we can do moving forward the next three events."
Sunday wasn't the first time DeChambeau had broken 60.
"When I was a junior, when I was 15, 16, Mike Schy would tell me to go play the front tees and learn how to score, so I'd be driving it in these tight areas and getting up-and-down, and my wedge game got really good because of it as well as my putting because it was stressful; okay, I'm 8-under, 9-under. So I did that a lot growing up.
"Then I shot 59 in the pro-am at the Shriners 2020, I think. Anyway, I went and shot 9-under the next day, so it was 59 and then like 61 or 62 the next day. I played really well there at Shriners. So I have experience going low."
Pereira was right on DeChambeau's tail the entire day.
"I absolutely knew the whole day, and I saw him not letting off the pedal, and I'm like, okay, I've got to answer," DeChambeau said. "When I get in that mentality, it can get pretty scary for others."
DeChambeau appreciated the atmosphere created by the fans.
"The passion that these fans have out here, they're looking for something, and I think that's why this is such a great venue. You've got 12 teams out there to root for. You pick whoever you want.
"Then you've obviously got the individual side, so it gives people numerous opportunities to enjoy and have a unique experience, and man, again, the fans were awesome on that last hole, making that putt and seeing everybody just go nuts in that stadium sort of atmosphere was pretty electric."
DeChambeau's father, Jon, passed away in 2022 after a bout with diabetes and DeChambeau said he knew is father was watching him.
"Yeah, I mean, definitely," DeChambeau said. "Anytime you talk about my dad, he would have -- I know he's watching. I know he's proud. I know he's smiling up there. I really wasn't thinking too much; I had a job to do. But afterwards when I made that putt and sat over there on the side, I'm like, man, I wish my dad could have been here, but I know he was watching it. It was really cool to have this moment."
LIV's next tour stop is Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, New Jersey.