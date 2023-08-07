For the first time since 2019, the Mountain State hosted a professional golf tournament as LIV Golf invaded The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC course over the weekend.
For LIV Golf tournament director and rules official Brad Ullman, it was a homecoming of sorts.
Ullman, a Williamstown High School and Fairmont State University alumnus, worked for the West Virginia Golf Association for 16 years — rising to the rank of executive director after starting as director of junior golf.
In February, Ullman took a job with the Saudi Arabia-funded golf league that had its first full season in 2022.
When pro golf came back to The Greenbrier over the weekend, so did Ullman.
Ullman, sitting in a golf cart outside his trailer near the course, explained how he wound up with LIV.
“Last year, Beckley native Slugger White called me and said he’s putting together a rules team for LIV Golf and asked me if I’d work a few events last year and I was happy to do so,” Ullman said. “I got the opportunity in February to come on full time as tournament director and rules official for LIV Golf.”
White, who retired from the PGA Tour after 40 years as a rules official and tournament director, is now LIV’s vice president of rules and competition management.
“I work collaboratively with our staff and Slugger White,” Ullman said. “We work with eight other rules officials on our staff that go to all the events across the world with us. Not only do we operate the rules of golf and exercise rules at the highest level, we also take care of course setup and distance that we’re playing each hole; the positioning of the hole locations on a daily basis.”
Ullman certainly kept busy on a course that he has familiarity with.
“For the three days of competition, when I arrive in the morning, I first have a phone call with the superintendent,” Ullman said. “We talk about the day. I meet with our staff meteorologist to cover any things that we expect from a weather standpoint. Wind certainly has a factor. Obviously rain, when the weather comes in we have to do with those unfortunate situations.”
Ullman set up the back nine holes at Old White for the event.
“That means setting the tees each day and picking the hole location,” Ullman said. “Slugger White is handling the front nine. Just to make it a well-balanced golf course to test the golfers to see who is the best that The Greenbrier has to offer.”
Ullman was excited to be working with White on a West Virginia course as two people with West Virginia ties.
“Slugger White has been engaged with professional golf and the rules of golf for many years,” Ullman said. “I’m certainly honored to be working alongside him and learning from him and being out here with LIV Golf. It’s ‘Golf, But Louder.’ We have a great rules staff.”
Ullman had no involvement in choosing the tournament site, but he wasn’t the only one excited about a weekend of pro golf in West Virginia.
“I don’t know the fine details of the agreements for any golf course,” Ullman said. “I do know after talking with players, talking to the caddies, the administrators and all the folks involved. They’re excited to be in West Virginia. They’re excited about the golf course. What a beautiful scenery it is for folks who haven’t experienced West Virginia at its finest. I’m hopeful that in the future LIV Golf can make another appearance here.”
Ullman wasn’t the only one at the LIV event with WVGA ties. WVGA director of rules and competition Chris Slack and a couple other WVGA employees were present as volunteers.
Ullman liked to see that.
“West Virginia is a small state, and for the West Virginia Golf Association being engaged in professional golf is a big deal,” Ullman said. “It’s a big deal for the state and for the tourism to have a state golf association involved from a volunteer capacity but also reaching out to all of its membership. It helps with ticket sales and things like that, having Chris and members of their staff our here volunteering and working, using their expertise. It’s exciting to see some old friends as well.”