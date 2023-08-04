Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

F2tGZjYWwAAEnm3.jpg
Greenbrier East's golf team poses at The Greenbrier on Friday, where the Spartans attended the first round of LIV Golf's tour stop in White Sulphur Springs and met Smash GC, a LIV Golf team led by five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

 Rick Farlow | Gazette-Mail

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- LIV Golf’s stop at The Greenbrier resort drew thousands of golf fans Friday as some of the best players in the world are competing for a multimillion-dollar purse over the weekend.

During Friday’s first round, a group of local golfers got a taste of the pro game as the field navigated the well-manicured holes of the Old White TPC course.

