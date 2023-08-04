WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — LIV Golf’s stop at The Greenbrier resort drew thousands of golf fans Friday as some of the best players in the world are competing for a multimillion-dollar purse over the weekend.
During Friday’s first round, a group of local golfers got a taste of the pro game as the field navigated the well-manicured holes of the Old White TPC course.
That group, the Greenbrier East High School golf team, got an invitation from the No. 13-ranked golfer in the world — Brooks Koepka — and his team, Smash GC.
The Spartans got to meet Koepka and other Smash GC team members Matthew Wolff and Chase Koepka.
Smash GC’s meeting with the high schoolers was one of seven Koepka has done in the tour’s stops in the United States so far, part of his Smash for Success program.
“I think it’s a big thing for us,” Koepka said after shooting 5-under and tying for sixth in the first round. “It’s something that’s always been important to me. It’s one of the values we’re trying to create as a team. I think we’ve maybe done this seven times now. We have a lot of different kids that come in from different backgrounds.
“It’s been a unique experience for us. It’s crazy to think some of [the kids] don’t have homes. Some of the kids are very interested in golf and ready to play. Some aren’t. It’s been fun to have them out and just give them a peek behind the curtains, see what’s going on and see how we handle things. Honestly, sometimes we just talk about life. That’s the bigger thing.”
Greenbrier East coach Doug Bicksler said Friday certainly gave the players a chance to see the pros behind the scenes.
“They got us shirts and just treated us to a day out here,” Bicksler said. “It’s extra special. Each one of the players came up and introduced themselves to the team. They answered a few questions. They were unbelievably nice.”
Bicksler gave credit to Lesly Stern, Smash GC’s junior golf coordinator for community outreach.
Koepka and his wife, Jena, just recently welcomed their son, Crew, to the world on July 27. Koepka said he has a soft spot for kids, which was part of his inspiration.
“I’ve always been big with kids,” Koepka said. “Adults, they’ve had their chances. Kids, sometimes access is the toughest thing to get. Any time you can give somebody access, that’s a huge piece. It’s been cool to see their faces and what they’ve done and how they’ve handled it. Our team has been great with it.”
Bicksler said his players were star-struck.
“On the range, they were pointing over here and pointing over there,” Bicksler said. “They’re on their phones finding out who did what around the course. It’s so exciting.”
Koepka said his squad bought in to Smash for Success from the start.
“The rest of the team loves it,” Koepka said. “It’s cool. Today I didn’t say hi to [the kids] right before I went to hit balls. When I got done, I got to talk to them. They get to watch us warm up and get the access. Sometimes they’ll ask questions about what we’re doing on the range; how to handle pressure. The team has done a good job with it. Everyone has enjoyed it and everyone has done their part, which is huge.”
Rarely do high school golfers from West Virginia get to watch the best of the best golf in their own backyard. Bicksler said even just watching the LIV golfers can have a positive impact on their games.
“We were pointing out what different guys were doing on the range,” Bicksler said. “We were looking at Matthew Wolff’s crazy swing. It doesn’t matter what your swing looks like. You can still be out here.”
Koepka likes to think the Smash for Success visits will have a longtime impact on the young golfers.
“I was a big sports nut some any time I was able to go see somebody, baseball, basketball, golf, football, it didn’t matter — you find somebody to root for and follow,” Koepka said. “I think that’s what the world needs.”
Friday marked the first professional golf tournament at The Greenbrier since the 2019 Greenbrier Classic — the final edition of the PGA Tour event that ran for a decade. Bicksler was one of many that was happy to have professional golf back in White Sulphur Springs.
“It’s wonderful to be out here,” Bicksler said. “Nice to have it back. We got to volunteer when the [Greenbrier] Classic was here. “To be able to use this venue and use this property and show it off to the nation, it’s a wonderful thing. I hope it continues. I hope we can stay here.”
Greenbrier East kicks off its regular season Monday at Bridge Haven.