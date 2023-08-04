Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

F2tGZjYWwAAEnm3.jpg
Buy Now

The Greenbrier East High School golf team poses for a photo at The Greenbrier resort on Friday, where the Spartans attended the first round of LIV Golf’s tour stop in White Sulphur Springs and met Smash GC, a LIV Golf team led by five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

 Rick Farlow | Gazette-Mail

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — LIV Golf’s stop at The Greenbrier resort drew thousands of golf fans Friday as some of the best players in the world are competing for a multimillion-dollar purse over the weekend.

During Friday’s first round, a group of local golfers got a taste of the pro game as the field navigated the well-manicured holes of the Old White TPC course.

Stories you might like

Tags