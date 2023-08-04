WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — Matt Wolff seemed to enjoy The Greenbrier resort’s Old White TPC course Friday.
The former NCAA Division I individual men’s golf champion at Oklahoma State strung together nine birdies during the first round of LIV Golf League’s stop in the Mountain State and shot a 9-under-par 61 to lead second-place David Puig by two strokes.
In the team standings, Smash GC leads at 19-under, followed by Torque GC and Stinger GC in second at 15-under.
Behind Puig is Harold Varner III in third (7-under), and Dean Burmester and Cameron Trinagle are tied for fourth (6-under).
Wolff liked his focus on Friday but said he has to maintain it if he wants the $20 million individual purse.
“It was really solid,” Wolff said. “I feel like I was locked in from the start and I just stuck to my process. I did what I had to do. I’ve been working hard. I went out there and tried to shoot the best score that I can. I guess today was one of those days that I went low. Just because I shot well today, it might not go the same tomorrow. I’m really happy with where I’m at. I’m just gonna go out there and do my thing.”
Wolff said there wasn’t much adjustment between now and the last event in London in early July, in which he finished 47th.
“Nothing has changed,” Wolff said. “I go out there and give it my best every single day. It’s golf. It’s a roller coaster, and learning to accept the good and the bad as they come and roll with it. I haven’t changed anything.”
The tournament features shotgun starts with 16 groups teeing off on a different hole to start the day.
Wolff, a member of Smash GC, started his round on the eighth hole.
He birdied five of his first seven holes and made par or better on every hole but the third, which he bogeyed. Wolff said that’s the lone hole that gave him difficulty, and he has familiarity with Old White TPC, having played it in the Big 12 tournament in college.
“I guess the hole that I bogeyed [gave me difficulty],” Wolfe said. “The par-3 on 3, I think it was. I actually hit a lot of good shots. I kind of misread a putt. It’s a really good golf course. It suits me really well. I like to hit a fade off the tee, and a lot of the shots you kind of have to work it that way.
“I like the way the course sets up for me. It’s really lush and pure. I played the Big 12 championship here in 2019 as well, so there’s some good memories.”
Wolff described his Friday night plans in preparation for Saturday’s second round, which starts at 1:15 p.m.
“I’m going to let my agent buy me dinner,” Wolff said. “It’s gonna be great.”