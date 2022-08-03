Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- There's a shark in White Sulphur Springs. 

Greg Norman, chief executive of the LIV Golf International series, was on the grounds of The Greenbrier resort on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning eying the property for an event in 2023.

