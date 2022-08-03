WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- There's a shark in White Sulphur Springs.
Greg Norman, chief executive of the LIV Golf International series, was on the grounds of The Greenbrier resort on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning eying the property for an event in 2023.
The Gazette-Mail first reported Norman's presence early Wednesday morning with The Greenbrier releasing an official statement moments later confirming that Norman was on the grounds and that the Old White Course is in consideration for a LIV event.
"We are pleased to have one of golf's greats, Greg Norman, visiting The Greenbrier this week," the statement read. "LIV Golf is scouting venues and golf courses around the world for consideration for future tournament venues and The Greenbrier, the Old White, the resort's iconic history with the game and the wonderful state of West Virginia are of great interest to the organization. The Greenbrier is proud to once again be considered for one of golf's biggest events."
On June 27, it was announced that the Saudi-backed tour would expand from eight events to 14 in 2023. The same day, reports connecting former Greenbrier property owner and spokesman Bubba Watson to LIV surfaced. A couple of days later, Watson's move to LIV was confirmed.
In June, the Wheeling Intelligencer quoted West Virginia governor and Greenbrier owner Jim Justice as being open to potentially bringing a LIV event to the resort.
“I would probably weigh in with an opinion,” Justice said. “So, with all that being said I think it would bring more notoriety to West Virginia and I surely would be open to at least hearing the possibilities if it came our way.”
Justice helped bring the Greenbrier Classic to the resort in 2010, a PGA Tour stop held nine times in 10 years on the resort’s Old White course. Originally held on the week of July 4, the event was renamed A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in 2018 and was moved to the fall in 2019. The 2016 event was canceled due to massive flooding in the area.
A contract between The Greenbrier and the PGA Tour, one that had been signed through 2026, was canceled via “mutual agreement” in April 2020. The move to the fall and subsequent dwindling attendance were cited as reasons for the contract’s termination in a statement from The Greenbrier to the media in June of that year.
“The tournament moving to the fall has not served the Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4 week,” the statement said. “With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly.”
LIV Golf emerged as a competitor to the PGA Tour this year. It held its first event on June 9 at the Centurion Club in London, England. Backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, LIV Golf has lured numerous former PGA stars including Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Watson and others. Norman, nicknamed "the Shark" is a two-time Open Championship winner (1986, 1993) with 88 professional victories. He was announced as the CEO of LIV Golf Investments in October 2021.
The organization has drawn criticism over its ties to the Saudi Arabian government. Much of the criticism surrounds Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was determined to have ordered the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018. The family has also been accused of being connected to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Last month, a group representing family members of those injured or killed in the attacks wrote an open letter to PGA Tour members thanking them for not joining LIV Golf.
Former President Donald Trump, a friend of Justice’s, has voiced his support of LIV Golf in recent weeks. A LIV event held at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster last week was won by Stenson.
Massive purses have highlighted LIV events thus far, with lucrative contracts swaying some of golf’s biggest names. Mickelson, also a former Greenbrier property owner and spokesman, reportedly signed a contract worth in upward of $200 million. Johnson’s contract has been reported to be around $150 million, with DeChambeau making around $100 million.
Tiger Woods reportedly declined $700-$800 million, a number that was confirmed by Norman in an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Sunday. Norman also addressed the controversy surrounding the tour, and indicated its acquisition of star golfers has just begun.
"They’re not going to shut us down because the product is speaking for itself,” Norman said. “We have almost on a daily basis, we get calls every day from players [saying] 'I want in.' … The list gets longer and longer for the players who want to come in. Which again, is a testament to the right white noise."
Currently, LIV Golf events stray from traditional PGA Tour formats with tournaments lasting three rounds totaling 54 holes as opposed to four rounds and 72 holes. The events begin with a shotgun start. The tour’s next event is scheduled for The Oaks golf course in Boston Sept. 2-4.
This is a developing story and will be updated.