Professional golf is back at The Greenbrier resort.
The LIV Golf League, a professional golf tour founded in 2021, is making one of its 14 regular-season stops in the Mountain State Friday through Sunday as some of the world's most well-known golfers take on Old White TPC.
It's the first professional golf tournament at The Greenbrier since the PGA Tour's Greenbrier Classic, which ran from 2010 to 2019.
The tournament begins at 1:15 p.m. on Friday and it's a shotgun start, meaning player groups tee off simultaneously on different holes.
Rounds begin at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
LIV tournaments feature a 48-man field, no mid-tournament cuts and up to $25 million in prize money. There is an individual and team component.
This weekend, there is a $20 million individual purse and a $5 million team purse.
Dustin Johnson was the first individual champion, while 4 Aces GC was the team champion in 2022.
LIV is owned and funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.
LIV Golf initially was created to rival the PGA and European tours. The three leagues announced a merger on June 6. Further details about the future ramifications of the merger are not yet clear.
The 2023 tour is worldwide and the most recent tour stop was at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, England.
The league features some serious firepower. Brooks Koepka has the top World Golf Ranking in the league as he is 13th.
Koepka has nine PGA Tour victories and has won three PGA Championships (2018, 2019, 2023) and two U.S. Opens (2017, 2018). He tied for second in the 2019 and 2012 Masters.
Koepka is one of many well-known names in the field.
Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Harold Varner III, Henrik Stenson, Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed and Lee Westwood are among the many other star golfers in the league.
The golfers listed in that group have combined for 21 major championships.
How it works
LIV has more than 50 golfers listed on its website, but just 48 play in each tournament. The tour has a promotion and relegation system that features a rankings list and a four-player relegation out of the 48 contracted players.
The tournaments are 54 holes.
There is a team leaderboard and an individual leaderboard.
The team leaderboard has 12 squads and each team has four players.
Per the LIV website: "Every time the world-leading stars competing in the LIV Golf League tee it up, they are playing in two competitions simultaneously — an individual and a team event.
"Each stroke counts in the individual event, and the winner will be the player with the lowest total of shots over 54 holes.
"In the team event, the scores of each team's top three players for the round count toward the team's total score. The team with the cumulative lowest score following the three rounds is crowned the team champion for that event.
"The team championship is decided at the final event of the season."
Teams that finish in first place are awarded 32 points, second-place finishers earn 24 points, third-place teams receive 16 points, fourth-place gets 12 points, fifth-place finishers tally eight points, teams in sixth get four points, teams in seventh earn two points and eighth-place teams receive one point.
For individuals, first-place finishes award 40 points, second-place finishers get 30 points, third-place players earn 24 points and fourth-place finishers earn 18 points.
Inaugural champion 4 Aces GC is atop the standings with 168 points as the team has two first-place finishes, three second-place showings and a third-place finish. Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Peter Uihlein make up the all-American team.
Right behind 4 Aces GC is Torque GC, which has 129 points in second place. Torque GC players include Sebastián Muñoz, David Puig, Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira.
Talor Gooch of RangeGoats SC is atop the individual standings with 137 points, followed by Smith, who has 130 points. Koepka has 112 points in third.