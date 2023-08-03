Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Professional golf is back at The Greenbrier resort.

The LIV Golf League, a professional golf tour founded in 2021, is making one of its 14 regular-season stops in the Mountain State Friday through Sunday as some of the world's most well-known golfers take on Old White TPC.

Stories you might like

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.