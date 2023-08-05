WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- LIV Golf is a practically brand new league.
The league, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was established to rival the PGA Tour and had its first full season in 2022.
In 2023, LIV is a little more than halfway through its second season and the league is currently at The Greenbrier’s Old White TPC, with the tour stop running from Friday to Sunday.
The new league brings with it a new style of golf that many of the spectators in White Sulphur Springs hadn’t seen before.
‘Golf but Louder’
The slogan "Golf but Louder" is plastered on signage throughout the course.
LIV aims to be different than traditional PGA Tour events, and part of the difference is the presence of loudspeakers near tee boxes and hospitality tents.
The loudspeakers have played music non-stop during the rounds and the players seem unbothered.
When players prepare to shoot, marshals hold up their arms with signs signaling the gallery to “shhh” and “zip it.” On certain holes, where there isn’t a loudspeaker, things do get relatively quiet.
However, on holes with loudspeakers near, the marshals’ efforts to keep the noise at a minimum were in vain.
Ahead of the first two rounds, the speakers played AC/DC’s "Thunderstruck," which likely appeased the Marshall University fans in the crowd.
Player interaction
The players are remarkably laid back and interactive with the fans. Yes, there is a multimillion-dollar purse on the line, but it hasn’t stopped the players from having fun.
After teeing off on the first hole to start his round, Harold Varner III made the trek down to the fairway. On his way down, he had a short conversation with a fan (whom he seemed to know).
Phil Mickelson, when asked for a ball by a young spectator, said he couldn’t give him the ball he was using but to catch him after his round.
Mickelson, one of the fan favorites this weekend, frequently acknowledged fans, tipping his cap and high-fiving hundreds of people.
After the rounds, players signed autographs en masse.
Hospitality
Those willing to spend the money got the VIP treatment and were shaded from the 85-plus degree temperatures at VIP hospitality stands around the course.
One of the hospitality tents, coined the Birdie Shack, was situated right behind the 10th green.
One of the fans in the Birdie tent may have been having too much fun in the form of grain, hops, wheat and water.
After Bryson DeChambeau missed a putt on 10, the fan allegedly yelled a profanity at DeChambeau – a profanity that DeChambeau didn’t like.
Soon after that, the fan received a visit from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department.
Whether or not the fan was ejected is not clear.
Shotgun start
On theme with the new style of professional golf is LIV’s shotgun start. Sixteen groups of three start on different holes throughout the course. The 48-man field is rarely waiting on the group ahead of it to finish a hole.
The 48-man field, combined with the shotgun start, makes for a quick day of golf.
Rounds start at 1:15 p.m. daily and the players are wrapped up, for the most part, by 6 p.m.
Saudi controversy
The Saudi Arabian backing has drawn plenty of controversy from human rights groups across the world.
The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund invested $2 million in the league that was designed to rival the PGA Tour.
Money seems to speak as the PGA Tour recently announced a merger with LIV.
The Saudi Arabian promotion was apparent. Some caddies donned green golf bags that say “Golf Saudi” and some hats have the same slogan.
No pants? No problem
Phil Mickelson, who is a noticeably slimmed down version of himself, got plenty of compliments on his calves from the gallery.
Mickelson wore shorts during the first two rounds on a steamy summer weekend, and it drew the attention of many in the crowd.
Unlike the PGA Tour, players can wear shorts in LIV play and Mickelson was one of many who elected to do so.