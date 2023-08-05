Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

liv 6.jpg
Buy Now

Dustin Johnson hits a shot during the first round of LIV Golf's tour stop at The Greenbrier on Friday.

 Rick Barbero | Beckley Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- LIV Golf is a practically brand new league.

The league, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was established to rival the PGA Tour and had its first full season in 2022.

Stories you might like

Tags