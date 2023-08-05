WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Matthew Wolff continued to look comfortable on The Greenbrier resort’s Old White TPC.
Wolff (Smash GC), who opened LIV Golf’s stop in West Virginia with a 9-under-par to take a first round lead on Friday, continued his strong work in Saturday’s second round as he was 3-under to lead the field at 12-under entering the final round.
Twenty-one-year-old David Puig (Torque GC) is right there with Wolfe as he had a first round score of 7-under before rattling off a 5-under on Saturday to tie Wolff for the lead.
There is a three-way tie in third as Richard Bland (Cleeks GC), Taylor Gooch (Range Goats) and Bryson DeChambeau (captain, Crushers GC) are at 11-under.
In the team standings, Torque GC is in first place (34-under), followed by Stinger GC (30-under) in second and Crushers GC is in third (26-under).
Wolff was part of the 2019 Big 12 Tournament-winning Oklahoma State University men’s golf team. That championship was held at Old White.
Like Friday, Wolff said he likes the way the course plays.
“I think off the tee, I like hitting," Wolff said, "and most of the holes it seems you can kind of start to the left and feed it back into the fairway. Most of the trouble is [on the] right. For me, I don’t have to aim into trouble. I can go down the left side and rip it. It’s a good, hard golf course. I think I’ve been on the last couple days. I’ve been able to score.”
This weekend is Puig’s first time playing at Old White.
“First time, but I played with Torque a couple practice rounds,” Puig said. “I’m getting to know the course.”
Wolff had one bogey and nine birdies in the first round. He wasn’t quite as efficient in the second round, with two bogeys and five birdies.
That allowed Puig to gain ground as Puig tallied a lone bogey and six birdies.
“Everything went pretty good,” Puig said. “I’ve been hitting the ball pretty good. Putting was also very good. There’s no secret about hitting the fairways and greens and putting.”
Puig and Wolff hadn’t been grouped together until Saturday. Wolff said he had a fun time with his friend and competitor.
“I had a lot of fun out there,” Wolff said. “It was a really good group, and it was the first time we were paired together. We’re friends and stuff. I felt like today I hit the ball good. [There were] a couple of holes that I probably could have taken advantage of. I’m really happy where I’m at, and I can’t be complaining sharing the second-round lead.”
Though Puig and Wolff are friends, there’s a multimillion-dollar individual purse on the line. The two explained the dynamic.
“We’re having fun,” Puig said. “I don’t smile much. It’s what they say. I’m having a lot of fun. We had a really good group. Caddies are also pretty good people. Hopefully we’ll have a great group, and for sure we’re going to have fun.”
“I smile a lot when I’m going well,” Wolff said. “Excited to play with [Puig] tomorrow and be tied for the lead and I’m going to go out there and give it my all."
Rain is forecasted for Sunday and the originally scheduled 1:15 p.m. final round shotgun start has been moved to 9:05 a.m.
Wolff and Puig don’t plan on changing their approach.
“I’ll be doing the same thing,” Puig said. “Obviously I’ll wake up a little earlier, but besides that, I think the course is going to play pretty much the same even though we tee off in the morning. Just keep doing the same thing.”
“I’m just going to go out there and play my game,” Wolff said. “That’s all you can really control. It might be a little more wet on the ground, but I feel like we’re in a good spot and we’re playing well.”