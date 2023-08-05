Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

liv 2.jpg
Bubba Watson watches a shot during the first round of LIV Golf’s tour stop at The Greenbrier on Friday.

 Rick Barbero | Beckley Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Matthew Wolff continued to look comfortable on The Greenbrier resort’s Old White TPC.

Wolff (Smash GC), who opened LIV Golf’s stop in West Virginia with a 9-under-par to take a first round lead on Friday, continued his strong work in Saturday’s second round as he was 3-under to lead the field at 12-under entering the final round.

