WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- LIV Golf’s tour stop at The Greenbrier Resort’s Old White TPC allows West Virginians to watch some of the best golfers in the world in their home state.
The weekend-long tournament, which is running from Friday to Sunday, has a star-studded lineup which has drawn thousands of spectators.
There is a bit of local flair as well, as a few members of the West Virginia Golf Association are volunteering throughout the weekend.
Among those volunteers is WVGA director of rules and competition Chris Slack.
Slack and the WVGA have local knowledge and experience with pro golf at Old White TPC, as the association worked the Greenbrier Classic for about a decade before the final edition of the event in 2019.
Now that pro golf is back at The Greenbrier, so is the WVGA.
Slack and the WVGA members are part of the marshal committee. In golf, marshals assist players and spectators throughout the course.
With thousands of spectators at Old White, having knowledgeable marshals is vital to a smooth-running tournament. That’s where the WVGA comes into play.
“Just a couple of us are on the volunteer side,” Slack said. “We’re kind of chairpeople over the marshal committee. With our past experience here at the Classic, we kind of know where there’s hectic spots and where we need people more so than anything. We worked through some kinks [Friday], and [Saturday] everything is going great.”
Some of what LIV and the WVGA had to work through during Friday’s first round was not having enough people to manage the more-crowded areas.
“The crowds were great [Friday],” Slack said. “They’re great again [Saturday]. We just didn’t have enough marshals, whether it be at a crosswalk or something like that.”
Slack described his daily LIV duties.
“They have a whole leadership team on the marshal side,” Slack said. “We’re just kind of helping assist at a higher level. It’s been fun. We obviously wanted to be a part of it. Professional golf event in our state, we wanted to have that. Whether it be a small hand, we’re happy to be here.”
Par 5 Entertainment is a third party that works in conjunction with LIV to organize tournaments.
LIV uses the slogan “Golf but Louder,” and noise was certainly apparent with loudspeakers playing music throughout the rounds. Slack compared LIV to the PGA Tour tournaments he worked last decade.
“It’s definitely different, but man, it’s exciting out there,” Slack said. “There’s music everywhere, the signage, the excitement out there. Players are happy to be here. Fans are very engaged out there. It’s different. The [PGA Tour] event was great; this is great too.”
LIV, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, was established to be a rival to the PGA Tour.
That idea seemed to work almost too well, as the PGA Tour recently announced a merger with the league.
The ramifications of the merger are not yet clear. Slack isn’t sure if LIV will be back at The Greenbrier next year.
“I don’t know anything about that,” Slack said. “I’d love for it to come back. I think a lot of people would too. The crowds have been really good.”
Slack said just two WVGA members are volunteering for the weekend, but his staff still got to see some of the best golfers in the world.
“There’s two here this weekend, and basically everybody on our staff has come down to watch a day or two,” Slack said, "whether they’re just spectating or volunteering.”