Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

liv 3.jpg
Buy Now

Joaquin Niemann hits a shot during the first round of LIV Golf's tour stop at The Greenbrier on Friday.

 Rick Barbero | Beckley Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -- LIV Golf’s tour stop at The Greenbrier Resort’s Old White TPC allows West Virginians to watch some of the best golfers in the world in their home state.

The weekend-long tournament, which is running from Friday to Sunday, has a star-studded lineup which has drawn thousands of spectators.

Stories you might like