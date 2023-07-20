It doesn’t seem all that long ago that Ryan Switzer was part of NFL highlight reels — snagging a touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger or weaving his way on a punt return for a Cowboys score.
But in football, things have a way of reversing field quickly.
Which is why, less than a month from now, the Charleston native will embark on his newest challenge — coaching wide receivers for the University of Tulsa, which kicks off its season Aug. 31 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
A former George Washington High School and North Carolina Tar Heel standout, Switzer retired from the NFL in July of last year following a series of nagging injuries.
Still just 28, he couldn’t shake his desire to stay involved in the game, and through some timely connections, Switzer found the opportunity to start his coaching career on the staff of first-year Tulsa coach Kevin Wilson, who served as offensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2017-22.
Switzer has spent the last few months at the Oklahoma school getting to know his players — and getting them to know a little bit more about him and his journey from an award-winning prep running back in West Virginia to NCAA record-setting receiver and punt returner at Carolina to reliable NFL receiver and kick returner.
“Honestly, it’s just been the process of it all,” Switzer said. “I told my guys when I met with them individually when I took the job ... I didn’t want to cheat them. That’s the kind of person I am, the kind of player I was. Somebody who put my hand in the pile daily. As a player, I never left any stone unturned to better myself.
“I was athletically gifted, but not like guys you see. I had to make myself into a receiver you ended up seeing. I told them, ‘I can’t want it more than you do.’
“So I try to stress every [aspect] of what they’re doing. It’s fun, It’s D-I football, but it’s serious and important. They’ve responded; they’ve adapted.”
Switzer, who was hired in January, has already been through winter conditioning and 15 spring practices with his new team.
The intriguing part of Switzer’s coaching debut is that he’s not much older than some of the Golden Hurricane upperclassmen. He said, however, that he’s not treated any differently than the team’s other, older coaches.
“It’s an interesting dynamic,” Switzer said, “but you want to have relationships with the kids that go beyond football. And I want to be able to relate to what they’re going through — maybe the situations I was in as a kid or a college player myself. The dynamic of it has worked out really well.
“First and foremost, I am their coach and they know that. My job is telling them sometimes things they don’t want to hear and coaching them into players I know they can be. I had to earn that respect. It’s not something I ask them to give me right away. It’s just the way I speak to them and challenge them individually every day to help them grow, no matter what aspect it is. Whether it’s football or classwork … I think the respect is there because it’s earned.”
Also interesting is the manner in which the 5-foot-9, 183-pound Switzer transitioned from game-breaking player to game-planning coach in a few months.
An ankle injury suffered during a Cleveland Browns preseason game in 2021 later required surgery and marked the beginning of the end of Switzer’s NFL career.
The Browns were his fourth NFL team since being drafted in the fourth round by Dallas in 2017. Switzer played one season with the Cowboys before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in April 2018, and then was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers four months later.
He spent a productive year and a half with the Steelers until a back injury in the ninth game derailed his 2019 season. Ultimately, he was released in September 2020. Switzer signed with the Browns practice squad a month later, but never played in a regular season game for Cleveland. He spent most of 2020 on the practice squad, then signed a reserve/futures contract for the 2021 season, but wound up on injured reserve in August following his ankle injury in a preseason game.
He felt good enough to attempt a comeback last summer, but in a workout with the Houston Texans, Switzer suffered another ankle injury that necessitated his sixth surgery in five years.
Switzer officially retired in July 2022 after playing in 41 NFL games. He intended to take the next few months off to rest, travel with his family and continue rehabbing from two of his surgeries. However, when the new season arrived in August, he found he still had the bug to roam the sidelines in some capacity.
All it took was a well-placed call to West Virginia University coach Neal Brown to pique Switzer’s interest in working with younger players.
“I reached out to my contacts through that time,” Switzer said, “and coach Brown extended an invitation to come up to training camp and see if it’s something I wanted to do. I knew it was, but I thought it would be a great insight to see it from a coach’s perspective.
“I went up for a couple weeks and had a great experience. I’m fortunate that coach Brown extended that offer to me. It’s really kind of a living, a trajectory I wanted to go down. I was struggling with it a little bit — try to stay with the NFL or come back to the college level? One of the final closing cases was going to West Virginia and kind of being around the kids and realizing that was probably the place I needed to be — to start at the college level.”
Now that he knew he wanted to coach, Switzer still needed to find a place to do so.
He again turned to some of his contacts and hooked up with Brian Hartline, a former NFL receiver-turned-coach who had just been elevated to offensive coordinator at Ohio State, taking over for Wilson, who was completing his first-year staff at Tulsa.
“I shot a text to Brian,” Switzer said, “and said if [Wilson’s] looking for a receivers coach, well, I just retired. Three weeks later, I passed my information to Wilson and literally, that night at 10:45, Wilson called me and we kind of went through a couple days of virtual interviews.”
Turned out Switzer was a fit, and he was announced as the Golden Hurricane’s receivers coach on Jan. 26, completing Wilson’s full-time staff. Tulsa, competing in the American Athletic Conference, will try to improve on last year’s 5-7 record.
Switzer spent two months in Oklahoma by himself getting acclimated to his job before his family could join him. Wife Gabie, son Christian (who turned 3 in May) and daughter Rowan (born in January) made the move in April from Charlotte, North Carolina.
“We’ve got a full house now,” Switzer boasted. “Two kids, two dogs.”
Switzer said Christian has fully recovered from a puzzling bleeding condition that developed in March 2021 and necessitated several nervous hospital trips before being fully diagnosed and addressed at Boston Children’s Hospital.
“He’s full steam ahead,” Switzer said. “It was just a one-stop fix. We just had to find out what was going on. There was so much mystery when we were at the hospital in Charlotte. Once we got to Boston, we had a couple more scans and they found it and got it taken care of — no residual effects.”
So now it’s back to school for Switzer, who earned his bachelor’s degree in exercise science and sports administration from UNC in 2016. Only this time, it’s 900 miles from his hometown and more than 1,000 miles from where he starred in college.
A two-time Kennedy Award winner as the top high school player in West Virginia and a two-time All-America kick returner and school-record-setting receiver for the Tar Heels, Switzer walks away from the NFL with few regrets.
He doesn’t feel like he left anything on the table regarding his pro career by not being able to physically perform to his standards.
“The writing for me was on the wall for a while,” Switzer said. “I struggled the last two, two and a half years with my health, and when I ultimately got hurt in July that last year, I was honestly at peace. And not a lot of people can say that, but I was at peace where I was physically.
“I didn’t accomplish everything I wanted to do at the professional level — and that’s no secret, and something I can freely talk about. I didn’t hold anything back. I turned over every stone I possibly could. I sacrificed as much as I humanly could have to make my dream come true. When I finally stepped away, I was at peace. I didn’t have to take a step back and say, ‘What else could I have done?’ Because at the time, there was literally nothing. I couldn’t do that.
“I poured everything I had into the game. There was unfinished business, but not from the things I can control — it was from things I didn’t have any [power over]. It was a peaceful feeling stepping away at 27. And it’s the reason I’m not [frustrated].”
Sure, Switzer can still get out on the practice field and show his players exactly what he wants during drills — but even that has limitations, he’s discovered.
“One advantage of my age,” Switzer said, “is I can demonstrate how I want [drills] to look. It’s nice to be able to go out on the field and give them a first-hand look at what I want it to look like. But then there’s always that limp coming off the practice field after a two-hour practice. I’m physically able to do what I want, but if you want me to go out on an NFL field and give you 20 to 25 plays, I’ve got no shot.”