Jim Grimmett holed out from 150 yards with a 9-iron on the 17th hole at Berry Hills Country Club on Wednesday to finish off Harold Payne 2 & 1 and claim the West Virginia Senior Amateur title. It is Grimmett’s first such title and with his win, he denied Payne a fourth.
After birdies on No. 3, No. 4, and No. 6 and a par on No. 7, Grimmett was 4 up but Payne rallied early on the back nine to get the lead down to one. Grimmett’s approach on the 17th hole hit the flag and rolled down into the hole to put a dramatic cap on the event.
Jim Carpenter defeated Rick DeGroff 1 up to claim the Silver (ages 60-69) Division crown with John Drake defeating Jim Cyrus 2 & 1 to win the Gold Division (70 and up).