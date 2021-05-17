HUNTINGTON — Pat Carter went on what could be called a patented Pat Carter-like run on the back nine to repeat as champion in the West Virginia Senior Open Monday at Guyan Golf and Country Club.
Carter and Harold Payne, two former Marshall standouts, were tied at even par heading to the back nine in the second and final round on the par-71 course.
Carter made birdie at the par-4 10th while Payne had a bogey to fall two shots back. Payne got one back when Carter had a 3-putt bogey at the par-3 12th, but Carter made birdies on Nos. 13, 14 and 15, matching the birdies Payne made on the 13th and 15th holes, then sealed the deal with birdie on No. 17 moments after Payne made bogey at No. 16.
Carter closed with a 4-under 67 and 36-hole total of 138. Payne shot a second straight 71 for second at 142. Jim Grimmett and Craig Heinaman tied for third at 147. Grimmett shot 73 and Heinaman, tied for the lead at the start of the round, posted 76 for 147.
Ty Roush, pro at Riverside Golf Course in Mason, was low pro at 146 courtesy of a closing 70. Glenn Yost won the Senior Division by a shot over David Corbin thanks to a final-day 72 for 154.
“It’s been a while since I had a nine like that under the gun,” Carter, the insurance executive from Hurricane, said. “I can’t say enough about Harold. He’s such a competitor. I knew it’d be tough.”
Perhaps the turning point came at No. 13, a par-4 hole with water at the green. Payne’s second shot finished tight to the hole while Carter managed to find the green from a trying lie and then rolled in the putt to match Payne.
“It’s disheartening as a competitor,” Carter
Carter breezed to an eight-shot win last year at Parkersburg Country Club. This one obviously was more tense.
“One bogey in 36 holes. It was one of those two days you can have,” Carter said. “I responded here when I had to. I putted well all week. I made the important ones.”
Payne paid Carter the ultimate tribute.
“The second G.O.A.T. [greatest of all-time] behind Bill Campbell,” Payne said, referring to what the legendary Campbell did in amateur golf in West Virginia and nationally and the achievements Carter is now compiling. “That’s what I call him.”