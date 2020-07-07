Mitch Hoffman of Poca shot a 2-under-par 70 to win the championship division of the West Virginia Golf Association’s Amateur Tour event Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs’ Cobb course in Daniels.
Mark Strickland of Beckley won the men’s flight with a even-par 72 and Sydney Brill of Parkersburg won the women’s low round with a 78. On the net side, Harry Griffin of Kenna was the men’s winner and Janie Webber took the women’s title.
The five-event Amateur Tour will continue Aug. 12 at Riverside Golf Club in Mason.
Senior Series: Tim Mount of Huntington shot a 1-over-par 72 to win the WVGA Senior Series event senior division Monday at Edgewood Country Club in Sissonville.
Charleston’s Frank McClung shot a 69 to claim the net victory. Other winners were: John Duty Sr., Hurricane, Silver Division (60-69) gross title, 76; Randy White, Sissonville, Silver Division net title; Ben Watson, Daniels, Gold Division (70+), 75; and Dave Snyder, South Charleston, Gold Division net title.
State Amateur qualifier: Twenty-one players earned spots in the field for the 101st West Virginia Amateur championship Monday at Bridgeport Country Club.
Justin Estep of Grassy Meadows took medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69. Also qualifying were: Matthew Gissy, Weston (71); Tyler Franklin, Morgantown (72); Buck Gower, Shinnston (72); Ryan Bashour, Morgantown (72); Howie Peterson, Weirton (72); Craig Clark, Fairmont (72); Tyler Kondo, Morgantown (73); Caden Moore, Bridgeport (73); Tyler Hartzell, Fairmont (74); Ryan Mason, Morgantown (74); Brian Bailey, Bridgeport (74); Colby James, Washington (75); Brandon Tinder, Flemington (75); Travis Woodford, Glenville (75); Brian Brewbaker, Snowshoe (75); Joey Seabright, Wheeling (75); Christian Marsh, Bridgeport (76); Ryan Bilby, Follansbee (76); Mason Kidwell, Charles Town (76); and John Kingora, Morgantown (76).
The fourth of six qualifiers will be held Wednesday at Edgewood Country Club. The West Virginia Open is scheduled for July 28-31 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs.
Callaway Junior Tour: Grafton’s Chris Miller shot an even-par 70 to win the Callaway Junior Tour event boys low round of the day Monday at Berry Hills Country Club.
Emma Nicol of Charleston shot a 78 for the girls low round. Other winners were Carter Wells of Barnesville (boys 15-16), Jack Michael of Huntington (boys 13-14), Carson Higginbotham (boys 12 and under).
The Callaway Junior Tour resumes Wednesday at Greenhills in Ravenswood.