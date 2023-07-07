This year's West Virginia Women's Amateur Championship golf tournament figures to be a special one.
A field of about 30 women's golfers will compete at Edgewood Country Club on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday in hopes of winning the centennial tournament, which was first held in 1916 at the Fairmont Country Club.
The tournament features three rounds over three days on Edgewood's 18-hole, par-71 course.
Susan Glasby of Chesapeake, Ohio, won last year's Women's Am by posting a 5-over-par 215.
Hurricane High's Savannah Hawkins and former Marshall golfer Stormy Randazzo finished tied for second at 8-over 218.
Hawkins, a rising senior at Hurricane, won the 2022 WVSSAC Girls State Golf Invitational.
Hawkins is hoping for better results in this year's Women's Am.
"It was some really good tournament experience last year," Hawkins said. "I was in that final group and I tried to battle it out. I came just a little bit short. Just a couple of putts didn't go in. I even had the lead at one point in the round. But I'm really excited. I think that experience will really help me this year because I've done that before, so I can go in this year and be more confident."
Glasby and Randazzo are back in this year's tournament, along with Cabell Midland's Taylor Sargent, who earned a fifth-place finish last season with an 11-over 221.
Oceana's Kerri-Anne Cook is also in the field and she typically makes noise at the Women's Am. Cook tied for seventh last year with Proctorville's Hannah Shrout (15-over 225).
Hawkins appreciates the strong competition.
"Obviously Susan Glasby is the one to beat," Hawkins said. "She's the player of the tournament. She's really long, and that really helps her. But also the junior golfers are strong this year too. Kerri-Anne and Taylor are playing really good right now. Overall, I'm really excited to play some golf with some good competitors, and I think it will be a really fun tournament."
Hawkins also appreciated being part of the 100th annual tournament.
"It's really cool to be part of the history of the game," Hawkins said. "Hopefully there's some younger girls looking up at all of us playing and trying to grow the game. It's always fun having young players looking up to the bigger ones."
Last year's Women's Am was at South Charleston's Berry Hills Country Club. Hawkins is familiar with both Berry Hills and Edgewood. She said she's excited to play at Edgewood.
"I have been playing at Edgewood for a really long time," Hawkins said. "It's one of my favorite courses. I really like how the course lays out. Obviously it penalizes errant shots, but I pride myself in keeping the ball in play. Berry Hills is more position golf and Edgewood is a little bit more open, so I'm really excited. I think the scores will go pretty low this year."
Leading up to the Women's Am, Hawkins competed in the North & South Junior Amateur at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. She tied for 39th, shooting 8-over-par over three days. That included a 2-under-par 70 in the third round.
"Our first round was on Pinehurst No. 2 and that's where the U.S. Open will be next year," Hawkins said. "I broke 80 with a triple and a double. So that was definitely a cool experience for me."
Hawkins posted a 79 on Pinehurst No. 2 on Monday. She is the lone West Virginian in the tournament.
Women's Am History
According to the West Virginia Golf Association, the Women's West Virginia Golf Association originated in 1916.
It was founded by Virginia Fleming of Fairmont Country Club and Angus MacDonald of Charleston's Edgewood Country Club.
Fleming and MacDonald wrote to various state clubs in order for the organization to be recognized.
A bylaw, referred to as Article III by the WVGA, read: “The Government of the Association shall be vested in an Executive Committee which shall be composed of one member of the Ladies’ Golf Committee from each club unless such club is already represented by an officer of the Association. In the event of the absence of said representative the senior player from that Club shall act. The Executive Committee is empowered to decide all questions of eligibility and other questions that may arise.”
The first West Virginia Women's Amateur was held in July 1916 with 30 entrants from five clubs.
E. Curtis Dawley was the first West Virginia Women's Amateur champion.
MacDonald won in 1919.
The 100th West Virginia Women's Am was not in 2016 because World War I caused the cancellation of the 1917-1918 tournament and World War II called it off from 1942-1947.
The Fritzi Stifel Trophy was donated by Stifel's children, Hull Quarrier and Ann Quarrier Moore, in memory of Stifel, who won the tournament 10 times. The award is a silver Revere bowl and has been presented to the winner of the annual Amateur Championship since 1970. Any person winning the championship for three years becomes permanent possessor. Since 1970, Nancy Bunton, Sue Vail and Vicki Moran have all retired the bowl.