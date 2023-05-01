HUNTINGTON — Four years ago, Brett Armbruster thought the Marshall school record in the men’s 800-meter race might never fall.
For one, there wasn’t a school-sponsored track team, and that alone would be enough to deter the hope of knocking down an official record.
Additionally, a worldwide pandemic had put a stop to any kind of progress he might have been making during training while running cross country for the Herd.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen next, because the motivation wasn’t there,” Armbruster, a Marshall senior and former Cabell Midland High School distance runner.
Fast forward to last fall, when it was announced that Marshall would once again sponsor a men’s track and field team, and Armbruster’s outlook on his running career shifting nearly instantly.
“It gives you a lot more motivation,” Armbruster said. “When we found out last October, it sparked us in cross [country] at the end of the season, and we kept it going through track.”
Armbruster quickly turned that motivation into results, winning the 1-mile race in the first meet since the resumption of the program with a time of 4:20.96 — and that was just the start.
Three times this season, Armbruster has been the Sun Belt Conference men’s track and field athlete of the week, most recently getting that recognition after breaking a school record in the same event.
“I don’t want to take all the credit for it, because I couldn’t do it without a lot of people,” he said of his support system. “I’m glad I’m able to get it and glad Marshall is getting the recognition that they finally deserve, too.”
The former Knight is also coached by a former Knight, Caleb Bowen, who has been a strong mentor for Armbruster while with the Herd.
“He understands what we go through, too, and he’s done this before, so he understands how we’re feeling on certain workouts and stuff and what he needs to say to get us through,” Armbruster said of Bowen, who still runs competitively in several races per year when he’s not coaching the Herd.
Bowen, too, can attest to the resurgence of Armbruster’s career post-COVID-19 shutdowns and in the team’s first year in the Sun Belt.
“It’s been the coolest thing ever. There’s two guys who were probably the most excited when we announced we were bringing back men’s track, and that was Brett and Ronnie [Saunders],” Bowen said. “It was reassuring to know they were still really excited for it. The potential was always there; they just needed an opportunity to go for it.”
In training between races, Armbruster keeps a steady average of 38 to 40 miles of running per week, a pace he has kept since the start of the indoor season, when he told Bowen that the 24-year old record set by James Kneeland in 1999 would be his by the end of outdoor season.
Bowen said it was a bold claim, but he realized the senior might have a real shot at breaking it after his time kept improving from one race to the next.
“It’s always fun when there’s a nice progression each meet, and the confidence that he was going to shoot for that record, which was a pretty good record and not an easy one to get, was impressive,” Bowen said. “James Kneeland was a very good runner from Beckley and set a high standard.”
But Armbruster’s standard is high, too, which is how the Herd ended up at Virginia’s meet, where Bowen said he knew the 800-meter field would push Armbruster.
“He’s going to run his race and if the guys go with [him], fine. If not, it’s their fault,” Bowen said. “We struggled finding a race where people could go with him. That’s why we got him down to UVA, to get into a really hot race where people were faster, and obviously that’s where he broke the school record.”
With Armbruster’s time of 1:48.82, Kneeland’s record fell. And that time might very well qualify him for the the NCAA East Regional meet, where he would earn the chance to compete for a spot in the NCAA Division I championships.
“It’s a big deal. I’m glad I was able to do it, being a local kid as well, but it’s going to get broken again I’m sure in the next few years because we have a lot of good guys coming up,” Armbruster said. “I just hope I made it as hard on them as possible, so they can qualify for a national meet if they do break it.”
Armbruster has run in the 800- and 1500-meter races this season and will next compete at the Sun Belt championships, to be held in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina beginning May 11.