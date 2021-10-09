Runner Jimmy Cunningham turned heartache into opportunity when he found himself shut out of this year’s lower qualifying standards for the Boston Marathon.
Cunningham, a 51-year-old Hurricane resident, secured a non-qualifying standard exemption through a cause close to his heart, and he will race among the thousands Monday at the 125th Boston Marathon.
“They reduced the field to 20,000 [runners], and my time wasn’t fast enough under the qualifying standard to get in,” Cunningham said. “I had the opportunity to run for Wake Up Narcolepsy, and I took it, and it’s kind of ironic, because it ended up being a blessing in disguise, being able to do this, because my daughter was diagnosed with narcolepsy earlier this year.”
Cunningham has worked 14 years with Jazz Pharmaceuticals, a company that provides treatments to narcolepsy patients.
“I have been selling medications in the area of narcolepsy for the last 14 years, so it was really ironic that I’ve been working as a patient-advocate for 14 years,” he said. “I’ve been working with sleep physicians across West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Maryland, helping them to identify patients, to offer treatment strategies for those patients, and now, I have the opportunity to run for them with Wake Up Narcolepsy, raise money and help bring awareness to this disease.”
Each year, the Boston Marathon provides exemptions to charities officially partnered with the event, and those charities build teams of runners, raising both money and awareness.
“I am raising money for Wake Up Narcolepsy,” Cunningham said. “It’s a non-profit organization that does research and development to try to find a cure for narcolepsy, which is a rare disease. It only affects about 1 in 200,000 people in the United States.”
The two most common symptoms of narcolepsy are daytime sleepiness and cataplexy, a sudden loss of muscle tone, Cunningham said.
“It can be anything as major as falling down due to an emotion or it could be as minor as a knee jerk or a jaw drop or an eye twitch,” he said. “There are different levels of cataplexy.”
In bringing attention to narcolepsy, Cunningham said the most important things are recognizing symptoms and discussing them with a doctor.
Cunningham raised donations thanks to the generosity of friends and family, as well as soliciting corporate sponsorships from local businesses, he said. After setting a goal of raising $7,500, Cunningham eclipsed that mark as of Tuesday with $7,800.
The race will mark Cunningham’s first Boston Marathon, but he’s no running neophyte. He’s a former runner at Nitro High School and Marshall University and coaches the Hurricane High School cross country program.
“This will be my first actual chance at running the Boston course, so I’m really excited about it,” Cunningham said. “It’s been on the bucket list.”
Cunningham will run alongside former Marshall teammate Sarah Fletcher, who will be racing her ninth consecutive Boston Marathon.
For Cunningham, though the path to Boston proved difficult at first, he’s found his opportunity to attack Heartbreak Hill.
“It had a whole new meaning for me to go out there and not only run Boston, but to also raise money for a charity that’s working on a cure [for narcolepsy],” he said.