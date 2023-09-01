Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LOGAN — The Logan football team got into the win column for the first time in 2023, beating Sissonville 46-21.

“Last week, 35-7 [score in a loss] looks bad, but we had opportunities in that game to make plays and we just didn’t make them. Tonight, we made some of those plays,” Wildcats coach Gary Mullins said. “Those 50-50 balls, our wide receivers went and got. Defensive guys flying around and making plays, it’s just like I told them, I’ll have to watch the film. There’s so many guys that gave maximum effort for us tonight and fought to the end. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Stories you might like

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

Tags