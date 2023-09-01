LOGAN — The Logan football team got into the win column for the first time in 2023, beating Sissonville 46-21.
“Last week, 35-7 [score in a loss] looks bad, but we had opportunities in that game to make plays and we just didn’t make them. Tonight, we made some of those plays,” Wildcats coach Gary Mullins said. “Those 50-50 balls, our wide receivers went and got. Defensive guys flying around and making plays, it’s just like I told them, I’ll have to watch the film. There’s so many guys that gave maximum effort for us tonight and fought to the end. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Logan struck early with 8:02 left in the first quarter as Adam Baisden connected with Gage Green for a 10-yard touchdown pass. Chase Hatfield’s PAT was good, and the Cats led 7-0.
It didn’t take much longer for LHS to score again as Baisden notched another TD toss courtesy of a 52-yard pass to Caden Justice. Hatfield’s extra point again succeeded, and Logan led 14-0.
Just before the end of the first period, though, Sissonville got on the board as quarterback Ethan Taylor kept the ball on fourth-and goal from the 4 and ran into the end zone. The extra point was blocked by the Wildcats’ Rob Ball, and it was a 14-6 affair going into the second frame.
The Indians’ Jacob Wiseman picked off a Baisden pass with 12.4 seconds left in the first, and that prompted a quarterback change as backup Drew Berry entered the game on Logan’s next drive.
In the second quarter, Sissonville went for it on fourth-and-11 from midfield, and they turned the ball over on downs.
Then, the Wildcats themselves faced a fourth-and-10 from the Indians’ 19, and Berry found Justice for his second touchdown reception of the game. Hatfield’s PAT split the uprights, and Logan led 21-6, but it didn’t stay that way for long.
The Indians marched right down the field on their ensuing possession and scored a touchdown with just seven 10ths of a second remaining until halftime as Taylor found Nathan Young for a 5-yard passing TD. Ian Cox ran in for two points, and the Cats’ lead was cut to 21-14 at the break.
Midway through the third quarter, Baisden re-entered the game as Logan’s signal-caller and he engineered a scoring drive that ended with a 1-yard rush by Gabe Adkins for a touchdown with 5:22 left in the period. Hatfield’s extra point missed, but Logan led 27-14.
Sissonville responded again, however, as a fourth-and-goal from the 1 resulted in a 1-yard scoring run by Cox with 48.7 seconds remaining in the third quarter. Taylor’s PAT succeeded, and all of a sudden it was a 27-21 contest.
Logan simply ran away with the game in the fourth quarter as it rattled off 19 straight points.
A 34-yard TD pass from Baisden to Rylee Jones pushed the Wildcats’ lead to 33-21 despite a missed two-point try. Then, Logan’s Braxton Wolford intercepted a pass from Taylor and returned it to the Indians’ 17-yard line.
The Cats capitalized on the miscue as Adkins converted another rushing touchdown from one yard away. The two-point try again failed, but Logan led 39-21.
Facing a fourth-and-8 from the Sissonville 31 later on, the Wildcats capped off their big night with another scoring pass from Baisden, this one being a 31-yarder to Hatfield who then made the PAT with 3:04 left to put the finishing touches on a 46-21 Logan victory.
Baisden tossed for 181 yards and four touchdowns through the air, while Berry added 88 yards and a score for Logan. Adkins rushed for 43 yards and a score while Cross Conn rushed for 14 yards, Baisden added nine yards and Justice had six yards on the ground.
Justice had 84 receiving yards with two TDs while Hatfield (42 yards) and Jones (33 yards) also contributed scoring receptions. Baisden had 11 receiving yards, Adkins had 31, and Conn had 12.
For Sissonville, Taylor passed for 130 yards and a score while also adding 55 yards rushing. Cox ran for 15 yards and a TD. Young hauled in 67 receiving yards and a touchdown while Evan Taylor had 53 yards receiving, Wiseman had eight, and Maddox Balog had five.
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.