CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y — The West Virginia Power only trailed 4-3 in the fifth inning but allowed the next 11 runs in falling 15-3 to the Long Island Ducks Tuesday evening in an Atlantic League baseball game.
The Ducks scored the first four runs of the game before the Power (6-8) responded with three runs in the top of the fourth to get right back in the game.
It was all Long Island, though, after that. The Ducks (9-7) scored seven runs in the fifth inning to create separation and tacked on four more runs in the ninth.
West Virginia scored its three runs in the fourth inning. Jose Tabata’s RBI single got the Power on the scoreboard and Albert Callaspo delivered a single to drive in a pair of runs.
Starting pitcher Misael Siverio suffered the loss for West Virginia, going 41/3 innings, giving up eight runs (six earned) on eight hits.
Ryan Jackson was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, and three RBI for Long Island. Rey Fuentes also homered for the Ducks and drove in four runs.
The teams play the middle game of their three-game series Wednesday.