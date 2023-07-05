ONA — It’s a Long way to the top if you want to win a state title.
Hurricane came close last high school football season, falling to Class AAA runner-up Parkersburg South in the state semifinals. The Redskins have retooled to the point of needing to move players to different positions to get their best on the field. Quarterback is a prime example.
Noah Vellaithambi returns for his junior season after completing 153 of 256 passes for 2,399 yards and 27 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. Most coaches would be giddy to have a player back after such a season, but Vellaithambi has competition for the spot from JacQai Long, a senior who came to Hurricane after leading Akron Hoban to the Ohio Division II state title game each of the last two seasons.
“We’re not there yet,” Hurricane coach Donnie Mays said during a 7 on 7 scrimmage at Cabell Midland of naming a starter under center.
Both players own college offers. Vellaithambi’s are from Miami (Ohio), the University of Charleston and West Virginia State.
Long said he plans to announce his commitment on Saturday. He owns offers from Arkansas State, Appalachian State, Austin Peay, Columbia, East Carolina, Fordham, Kent State, Maine, Massachusetts, Memphis, Mercer, Miami (Ohio), Montana State, Toledo and Marshall, where his dad Jerrald starred as a wide receiver in the late 1990s.
Long played his freshman season at Capital, starting a trek up and down Interstate 77 to Akron, then to Hurricane, where he grew up.
“We moved up there originally for my dad’s job,” Long said. “They expanded in that area. Then my mom’s hospital asked her to come back here to work, so I decided to come back to my home school.”
Vellaithambi, who transferred to Hurricane from George Washington before last season, said he welcomed Long to the team.
“He just came back home,” Vellaithambi said. “It’s all good. I didn’t think anything of it. I was ready to battle for my position and get in where I can get in and help the team.”
Both players are athletic and capable of playing multiple positions. Each said he will do what’s best for the team. Mays said he’s glad to hear that.
“Noah’s a kid who can play safety, linebacker, he can run the ball, throw the ball, catch the ball, do a lot of different things,” Mays said. “His intangibles and ability are extremely high. He’s a guy [opponents] have to find on the football field. He’s deceptive in the run game, too. Last year, he’d get vertical and make a guy miss, then get vertical again and make another guy miss. He does really good things with his body in small spaces.”
Mays’ assessment of Long was equally as glowing.
“I haven’t really been around JacQai much,” Mays said. “I coached against him when he was younger and followed his career when he went to Hoban. He spins the ball really well. He does a nice job understanding what the concepts are in front of him. He’s a good teammate. He runs over and gives Noah his gloves, pats him on the head and tells him he’s doing a good job.
“Those two work well together. ... They’re both too good to keep off the field.”
Both players profess the same goal — win a state title. Last Oct. 14, the Redskins lost a last-minute thriller 24-21 to Huntington High, which went on to win the state title. Both said Hurricane is talented enough to win it all this season.
“If we come together, I think we can go all the way,” Vellaithambi said. “We have to come together. We have to get chemistry down and play as a team. If we do that, we’ll be good.”