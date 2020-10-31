It hardly mattered that the Charleston Senators had been, in recent years, perhaps the worst team in all of minor-league baseball. A new season was on the horizon, preseason euphoria had kicked in and Senators fans — Senator Stalwarts, they called themselves — were eager to meet the team’s new manager.
It was Meet the Manager Day on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 20, 1955, at the glitzy Mirror Ballroom at the Daniel Boone, the state’s finest hotel, at Capitol and Washington streets.
The new manager was 37-year-old Danny Murtaugh, an up-and-coming skipper who brought a quick wit, wry smile and fiery reputation that seemed to invigorate the Senator Stalwarts. He would win World Series titles in Pittsburgh in the coming decades but, sitting in the Daniel Boone ballroom, he was unaware, of course, that the upcoming season would be historically bad — though somewhat entertaining.
The 1955 season, in fact, would be a continuation of bad Senators baseball. Since joining the eight-team Class AAA American Association in 1952, Charleston had finished in the cellar all three years, including a 46-107 nightmare in 1952.
The 1954 season had brought an especially cruel indignity. When the Indianapolis Indians arrived at Watt Powell Park to begin a four-game series, the Gazette’s Shorty Hardman asked Indians manager Kerby Farrell if the team’s pitching phenom, fire-balling Herb Score, would pitch in the series. “No,’’ Farrell replied. “We’re not gonna waste a pitcher like Herb Score on a lousy team like Charleston.’’
A native of Chester, Pennsylvania, Murtaugh was aware of the Senators’ recent ineptitude and offered a ray of hope. “I’m not coming all the way down here from Chester, Pennsylvania, to finish last,” he told the assembled media members, who wore suits and ties and looked more dapper than most of their latter-day counterparts.
He also confessed to being hot-tempered and, in keeping with his image as an umpire baiter, turned to Ed Doherty, president of the American Association, who had been a featured speaker at the event. “I hope the eyesight of your umpires has improved,’’ he told the president, setting off cackles of laughter. In the upbeat atmosphere of preseason baseball gatherings, such medium-grade humor qualifies as side-splitting.
In this case, Murtaugh and the Stalwarts had reason to be optimistic. The Senators recently had beefed up their offense by acquiring some veteran sluggers, most notably first baseman Luke Easter, a Hall of Fame talent and former Cleveland Indian star who had spent most of his career playing in the Negro Leagues and in Mexico and Puerto Rico and whose true ability will always be a mystery. At age 39, he was still hitting tape-measure home runs and was eager to return to the big leagues.
Two days after Meet the Manager Day, incidentally, East Bank High School junior Jerry West hit 15 of 19 shots from the field and finished with 37 points in a 76-63 loss to Stonewall Jackson. Said Stonewall coach Clyde “Pud’’ Hutson, West “is clever, has quick hands and is a terrific shot.’’ Daily Mail sports editor Dick Hudson predicted West would become “one of the great ones the county has produced in recent years.’’
•••
When the 1955 Senators arrived at Kanawha Airport on Friday, April 8, they were met by several hundred fans, including the mayor, Jumpin’ John Copenhaver, who appreciated professional baseball’s economic and aesthetic impact and, throughout much of the 1950s, planned construction of the 7,000-seat Charleston Civic Center.
In addition, bands from Charleston High, Stonewall Jackson and Garnet were there, making the occasion even more festive with their music.
After a brief mayoral address, Murtaugh stepped to the microphone and said, “We may finish a lot higher than many people think,’’ and then introduced each player. In an earlier interview, Murtaugh said, “We might be right up there battling for the pennant.’’
Senators owner Danny Menendez, who had gained Charleston immortality by bringing Class AAA baseball to town in 1952, spoke to the crowd and offered additional optimism. “This is by far the best team we’ve had in the two-and-a-half years I’ve been here,’’ he said.
The Senators then boarded convertibles provided by a local dealership and set off on an impromptu parade — down Greenbrier Street to Kanawha Boulevard and down Capitol Street to the Daniel Boone, where additional fans met them.
“All along the route of the parade,’’ a reporter wrote in the next day’s Gazette, “cheering fans greeted the team.’’ The next day’s Gazette also carried a front-page photo of Easter and Murtaugh, smiling and looking natty in their suits and topcoats. Atop Easter’s head sat a fashionable fedora.
Because segregation still gripped the nation, the white players stayed at the Daniel Boone for a few days while seeking more permanent lodging. The team’s three black players, Easter, Earl Battey and Pablo Garcia, looked elsewhere.
Fortunately, West Virginia State College professor James Kelly, a minister, had connections with the African-American community and found housing for them. Kelly, a Howard University graduate, came to State as dean of men in 1948 and remained at the school until 1966. He then earned a doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh and taught there for many years.
On Saturday and Sunday, the Senators played exhibition games at Watt Powell Park against the Indianapolis Indians, who were en route home, making their way north from spring training. Easter hit a home run in each game. “Luke can probably hit a baseball harder than any player living,’’ said Menendez.
Easter, who had played parts of six seasons with Cleveland, owned a sausage plant in Cleveland and, to celebrate the start of the season, had ordered a shipment of his specialty.
Before batting practice on Sunday, concession workers, under Easter’s supervision, prepared sausage sandwiches for the players. And after a couple of sandwiches, Easter hit a batting-practice home run beyond the right-field wall onto the railroad tracks at Watt Powell Park. He then turned to his teammates and joked, “See what sausage can do for you?’’
In a spring training interview with Hardman a week earlier in Fort Pierce, Florida, Easter had promised that a supply of his Cleveland sausage would be delivered to Charleston. “We’ll have a sausage fry,’’ he said with a smile. The perennially positive Hardman wrote: “He’s a mighty fine fellow and one the fans will like.’’
The Senators won the season opener at Watt Powell Park on April 14, beating Omaha 1-0 and drawing a near-capacity crowd of 4,796. The Charleston High band and majorettes performed. The season was off to a rousing start.
But things deteriorated quickly. The Senators suffered through an eight-game losing streak in early May and, beginning in late May, embarked on a 14-game skid, posing a threat to the American Association record of 17 set by the Kansas City Blues in 1905. The Senators’ losing streak ended in the second game of a doubleheader at Watt Powell Park on a rainy Sunday afternoon June 12. A crowd of 476 attended.
The losing streaks were part of a 36-game stretch in which the Senators lost 31.
On June 19, Menendez said he would sell the team by season’s end, adding that in his four years in Charleston he had lost $120,000, or nearly $2.5 million today. (Menendez owned the team and thus was responsible for most of the expenses.)
On July 16, Menendez fired Murtaugh and, to save money, did not hire a new manager. Instead, he named 27-year-old reserve catcher Vernon Rapp as player-manager. (Rapp later managed the Cardinals and Reds.)
After the Murtaugh firing, Easter thanked him, told him he enjoyed playing for him and added, “If I would have hit a little better, this trouble might not have happened.’’
The Senators finished in the cellar with a 50-104 record, 171/2 games behind the seventh-place team. Attendance was 106,098, lowest in the team’s four years in the American Association.
•••
Easter, the son of a Tuskegee (Ala.) Institute graduate, was a left-hand hitter who stood 6-foot-4, weighed 240 pounds and had shoulders that, according to baseball historian Bill James, “crossed three lanes of traffic.’’ In his 1985 Historical Baseball Abstract, James praised Easter, writing: “If you could clone him and bring him back, you’d have the greatest power hitter in baseball today.’’
After two seasons in the Negro National League with the Homestead Grays, who were located 7 miles from downtown Pittsburgh, Easter caught the attention of Cleveland’s adventurous owner Bill Veeck and signed with the Indians before the 1949 season.
When he made his MLB debut in August of that year, he became the eighth black player to reach the majors, following Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe of the Brooklyn Dodgers, Monte Irvin and Hank Thompson of the New York Giants and Larry Doby and Satchel Paige of the Cleveland Indians.
Because of a spring training knee injury, Easter opened 1949 season with the San Diego Padres, an Indians’ farm club in the Pacific Coast League, and hit such monstrous homers that hundreds of fans arrived at games early to watch him in batting practice. He also impressed Jimmie Reese, a Padres coach who had been Babe Ruth’s teammate with the Yankees. “Easter,’’ said Reese, “is the only guy I’ve ever seen who can hit a ball as far as Babe Ruth.’’
In his first three full seasons with the Indians, Easter averaged 102 RBIs and 29 homers from 1950 through 1952, despite being a bit past his prime. He turned 37 in August of 1952.
In a 10-game span in 1952, he collected 22 RBIs, hit five homers and batted .474, helping the Indians win eight of 10 games. “If Luke Easter can keep going anywhere near his present clip,’’ said Indians manager Al Lopez, “I’m confident we’ll win the pennant.’’
But when age and injuries caught up with Easter, the Indians made him available to Menendez, who signed him in January of 1955, knowing that he not only would attract fans but might fetch a good price from a big-league team in need of a slugger late in the season.
Easter obviously saw the Senators job as a potential springboard for a return to the majors. “Fifty more days [in the big leagues] and I’ll be a five-year man. I want that pension,’’ he told the Pittsburgh Courier in an April interview. “I want another chance to play in the majors. I think I can help somebody up there.’’ (Beginning in 1950, MLB had a pension plan funded by broadcast revenue.)
As the Senators’ 39-year-old first baseman in 1955, Easter failed to get a hit in the team’s first two games, prompting Murtaugh and Menendez to take him aside for a pep talk. They told him to relax and not worry about home runs.
In the next two games, he hit three home runs, a triple and a double and drove in 12 runs. He slumped in early June, however, striking out 50 times in 160 at-bats, and was briefly benched.
But his season consisted mostly of highlights. Years later, the Gazette’s Hardman remembered that, sitting in Watt Powell’s high-in-the-sky press box one evening, he watched as Easter launched a titanic home run beyond the right-field wall and up Mission Hollow, causing a scare for several residents sitting on their porch. Hearing the sound of something landing in their vicinity, the residents hurried inside.
The Daily Mail’s Hudson, writing in the colorful baseball jargon of the era, sometimes referred to him as “Larrupin’ Luscious’’ and wrote that “he has hit some of the most prodigious clouts the game has ever known.’’
He also acquired a reputation as a friendly, loquacious first baseman, chatting up runners as they took their leads off the bag.
He finished with 101 RBIs to place fourth in the league behind Denver’s Marv Throneberry, Indianapolis’s Rocky Colavito and Minneapolis’s Bob Lemon. He also had a Charleston-record 30 homers and batted .283. He did not get a call, alas, from an MLB team.
•••
After the 1955 season, Easter bounced around the minors for another nine seasons and, upon retiring from baseball, worked for Aircraft Workers Alliance in Euclid, Ohio, a Cleveland suburb. His duties included transporting thousands of dollars in payroll to a local bank once a week.
On March 29, 1979, the 63-year-old Easter was making a payroll run and was confronted by two gunmen demanding the money. When he refused, they shot and killed him.
At the funeral, police led a 150-car procession to the funeral home where an estimated 4,000 fans filed past his casket. A year later, Cleveland changed the name of the city’s Mount Pleasant Park to Luke Easter Park.