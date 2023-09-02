Luke's Game Balls: Marshall grits it out vs. Albany By LUKE CREASY lcreasy@hdmediallc.com Sep 2, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MU football web Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OffenseTE No. 83 Cade ConleyHe wasn't expecting to play, but finished with the most catches on the team in his Marshall debut, stepping in for an injured Toby Payne to finish with seven catches for 79 yards.DefenseDE No. 0 Sam Burton Stories you might like WVU men's soccer: Mountaineers open season with win over Cal Baptist Geno Smith Shines in First Preseason Game for Seahawks WVU-PSU Game Notes TE use and production could be an underrated factor in WVU opener A career-high 2.5 sacks highlighted Burton's effort, and each of those were key when it came to Albany's field position. He also had three quarterback hurries, the second-most on the team.Special TeamsWR No. 2 Jayden HarrisonAfter the Herd went down 10-0, Harrison returned the ensuing kickoff back to the Marshall 35-yard line to help shorten the field for the Herd's first scoring drive of the night. Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events