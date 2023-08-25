Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MAN — The Man Hillbillies opened their 2023 season in a big way as they rolled past visiting county rival Logan 35-7 on Friday night.

A holding call nullified a 75-yard touchdown pass from the Wildcats’ Adam Baisden to Caden Justice early, and then the Hillbillies’ Jayden Brumfield picked off a Baisden pass and returned it to the Logan 29-yard line with 6:12 left in the first quarter.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

