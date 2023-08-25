MAN — The Man Hillbillies opened their 2023 season in a big way as they rolled past visiting county rival Logan 35-7 on Friday night.
A holding call nullified a 75-yard touchdown pass from the Wildcats’ Adam Baisden to Caden Justice early, and then the Hillbillies’ Jayden Brumfield picked off a Baisden pass and returned it to the Logan 29-yard line with 6:12 left in the first quarter.
Man capitalized on that miscue as quarterback Devon Sanders found Lukas Haney for a 15-yard touchdown toss with 2:32 left in the first period. The two-point conversion failed, but the ’Billies led 6-0.
Man increased its lead to 14-0 with 6:51 left in the first half as Sanders notched another scoring pass, this time to Kaleb Mullins for 20 yards, and then Brumfield ran it in for two.
After a Wildcats three-and-out, the Hillbillies found paydirt once more. Sanders racked up his third touchdown pass of the first half as he connected with Trey Ward for a 21-yard score with 1:10 until the intermission. Brumfield ran in for another two-point conversion, putting Man up 22-0 going into halftime.
A great punt return by Ward set Man up at the Logan 32 early in the third quarter. That proved beneficial for the ’Billies as Corey Morgan ran the rock and found the end zone from 3 yards out with 8:29 remaining in the third. The PAT was no good, but the hosts led 28-0.
Morgan recovered a fumble by the Wildcats’ Gage Green with 6:41 left in the third frame, setting the ’Billies up at the Logan 43.
Not long after, Morgan added to his big night with another touchdown run from a yard away with 2:08 left in the third. Colton Justice’s extra point was good, and Man led comfortably at 35-0.
Logan made a quarterback switch on its ensuing drive, putting Drew Berry in for Baisden. The latter helped the Wildcats score their only touchdown of the night with 4:02 left as he darted a deep pass to Caden Justice that went for a 38-yard score. Chase Hatfield’s extra point split the uprights, and it was a 35-7 game.
That ended up being the final score.
For Man, Brumfield rushed the ball 10 times for 71 yards while Sanders mustered 45 yards on eight carries. Morgan rushed 10 times for 29 yards with two scores. Mullins had 51 yards on eight carries, Dusten Baisden had 32 yards on seven carries, and Joshua Spriggs had one carry for 28 yards.
Sanders had a very productive game through the air, going 5 for 7 for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Haney hauled in two passes for 35 yards and a score, Mullins caught one pass for a 20-yard score, and Ward also caught one pass for a 21-yard touchdown.
For Logan, Baisden was 13 for 22 for 69 yards. Berry was 3 for 4 with 70 yards and a touchdown.
Justice caught three passes for 71 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats. Chase Hatfield hauled in six passes for 31 yards and Berry caught four passes for 28 yards.
“For us, to beat Logan is great,” Man coach Harvey Arms said. “When we do beat Logan, we have to be mindful that we don’t get too high because we have nine games to go. We feel we’re on top of the clouds here tonight, but come Monday, we have to come back down to Earth.”
“This is the first time since before COVID that we’ve won our first game, so it feels great,” Arms added.
The 22nd-year Man coach knew the Hillbillies’ running game was good on this night, but he also knew how good it was to score on three touchdown passes.
“The running game was good, but we scored three times on passes,” Arms said. “We had some good returns and got a couple of turnovers. I think we played a pretty good game.”
Arms also praised Sanders for his performance.
“He hit some really good plays,” Arms said. “That’s not normal for us to score three times in a game on pass plays, and he hit three in one half, so that’s pretty darn good.”
Logan coach Gary Mullins said the Wildcats didn’t execute well in the latter part of the first half.
After the early touchdown by Justice got called back due to a hold, Mullins thought that took a little bit of air out of Logan’s sails.
“You have to just rebound from that when that happens,” Mullins said. “Our front seven played pretty good in the first half, but we just can’t give up that many passing touchdowns against a team that wants to run the football. Their goal is to run the ball down your throat, so if you lose to them doing what they’re good at, it’s a little easier to accept, but we have to go to the drawing board.
“Secondary, we have a lot of work to do, and we’ll just keep trying to get better, and we’re on to our home opener next week against Sissonville.”