A competitive game turned into anything but down the stretch.

After being tied with Marshall 1-1 through four innings, Appalachian State baseball team brought the final 11 runs across to snap a six-game losing streak and earn a 12-4 win over the Thundering Herd in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Friday night at GoMart Ballpark.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

