HUNTINGTON — The start and finish were each strong, but what happened in between led to an eighth straight loss for the Marshall baseball team.

Daniel Carinci got the Herd on the board with a solo home run in the third inning and Kyle Schaefer plated the only other run on a sacrifice fly to deep center field, but the Ohio Bobcats scored seven runs in between to earn a 7-2 win at George T. Smailes Field in Huntington, splitting the season series with Marshall.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

