The first five innings felt like a completely different game than the last four in a 13-6 loss for the Marshall baseball team in the series opener with James Madison at GoMart Ballpark on Friday night.
The visiting Dukes (25-20, 10-10 Sun Belt) led 3-1 through five innings but plated nine runs in the sixth and seventh frames to take control. The Herd (16-27, 5-17 SBC) could only play catch-up from there, dropping its fifth straight contest.
"Early in the game we were competing and hit some balls hard. We got ourselves in position, and it was a solid game," Marshall coach Greg Beals said. "The sixth and seventh innings were just atrocious baseball."
Seven walks and three errors marred those two frames for the Thundering Herd, which saw a 3-1 deficit quickly turn to 12-1 before it got the bats going in the bottom of the seventh.
"I'm not taking anything away from [JMU], they earned the win today, no doubt about it," Beals said, "but we fueled them, and those free bases in the sixth [and seventh] innings flipped the game."
The Dukes struck first, plating a run in the second inning after back-to-back singles by Trevon Dabney and Kyle Novak put runners on the corners with one out. Dabney slid in safely on a sac fly, beating Cam Harthan's throw home from right field. The result of the play was upheld by review.
Marshall, though, responded quickly and tied the game after Kyle Schaefer led the bottom of the second inning off with a double and scored on Gio Ferraro's RBI single in the next at-bat.
JMU's defense took away several opportunities for the Herd, including an impressive catch on the run in center field and a sliding grab in right in the opening frame. Center fielder Jack Cone continued to flash his defensive skill in the third inning, ending the home half by catching a liner to center and doubling off KB Peralta at second base.
After grounding out in his first at-bat of the evening, Ryan Dooley made up for it in his second plate appearance, hitting a two-out, two-run home run to right field, breaking the tie and giving James Madison a 3-1 lead after four innings.
As the Marshall pitchers struggled with command on the mound, the Dukes blew the game wide open with nine runs across the sixth and seventh innings to take a 12-1 lead over Marshall, taking advantage of seven walks in those frames.
With just one hit in the sixth, James Madison plated three runs. The first came across on a throwing error, another was walked in and the third came on an RBI single from Dooley. In the next inning, the bases were loaded on walks, Dooley's bunt single plated another and then a two-run double and three-run home run followed to bring the score to 12-1.
"We stayed in on every pitch. Our offense got hits when we needed them," Dukes coach Marlin Ikenberry said. "I was proud of how our guys came out and competed on a Friday night. I feel like we've been on the road for a month."
James Madison has had only three home games since April 14 and is fighting to qualify for the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, which only includes the top 10 teams in the league standings. JMU is currently 11th.
The biggest offensive spot of the night came in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Herd when Harthan tripled with the bases loaded to plate three runs. Harthan came around to score the fourth run of the frame on a Luke Edwards single.
"We've got to find a way to do it when it counts," Beals said. "All of the sudden it's 12-1 and we start banging the ball around the park a little bit. We need to do that in a 1-0 game. We need to do that when we're down a run or two, or up two."
James Madison collected 12 hits. Marshall hit 10 times, led by Harthan's four runs batted in on two hits. Schaefer doubled and hit three times in five plate appearances.
Marshall and JMU traded runs in the eighth inning to set the final score. The second game of the series is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
J. MADISON 010 203 610 - 13 12 2
MARSHALL 010 000 410 - 6 10 3
Pitching
Mozoki, Grubbs (7), Smith, Klienfelter and Leikus; Copen, Weyrich (6), Blevins and Schofield (9)
Top Hitters
(JMU) Dooley 3-4, HR, 4 RBI; Cone 2-5, HR, 3 RBI; Dabney 2-3, 2B, RBI. (MAR) Schaefer 3-5, 2B; Harthan 2-3, 4 RBI.