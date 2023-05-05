Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The first five innings felt like a completely different game than the last four in a 13-6 loss for the Marshall baseball team in the series opener with James Madison at GoMart Ballpark on Friday night. 

The visiting Dukes (25-20, 10-10 Sun Belt) led 3-1 through five innings but plated nine runs in the sixth and seventh frames to take control. The Herd (16-27, 5-17 SBC) could only play catch-up from there, dropping its fifth straight contest.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.