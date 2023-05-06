Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Slow and steady wins the race.

After a fast start, Marshall baseball’s offense fizzled out while James Madison spread its production out, scoring the final seven runs of the contest in a 7-3 win over the Herd Saturday afternoon at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags