Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Scouts could see Patrick Copen’s mid-90s fastball any time, but what was under the Marshall University pitcher’s cap was of more interest to them.

Copen, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior right-hander, figures to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday. Baseball America ranks Copen 294th among available prospects, which roughly translates to ninth- to 10th-round range of the 20-round event. He participated in the MLB combine last month in Phoenix.

Stories you might like

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.