HUNTINGTON — Scouts could see Patrick Copen’s mid-90s fastball any time, but what was under the Marshall University pitcher’s cap was of more interest to them.
Copen, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior right-hander, figures to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which runs from Sunday through Tuesday. Baseball America ranks Copen 294th among available prospects, which roughly translates to ninth- to 10th-round range of the 20-round event. He participated in the MLB combine last month in Phoenix.
“They put us through extensive medical exams and conditioning tests,” Copen said. “We did team interviews. There was an insane amount of testing. They want to get a snapshot of your personality. They all did it a little differently. They wanted to find out what makes you tick, what motivates you, what your family is like. They put a lot of thought into it. It’s been cool to see how they work.”
Copen, a former Parkersburg Catholic star from Belpre, Ohio, said seven teams in particular showed extensive interest in him. He said he wouldn’t be surprised if one calls his name from the draft in Seattle. He said if none does, or if the offer made to him isn’t enticing, he will return to the Thundering Herd for his senior season.
“Where I go isn’t the most important thing to me,” said Copen, a fan of the Cincinnati Reds. “It’s a vehicle to get where I want to go, pitching in the major leagues. It doesn’t matter to me which team. I’m confident and grateful for the opportunity to get drafted.”
Copen said he has mixed emotions about the potential end to his Marshall career, especially with the Herd scheduled to move into a new ballpark in 2024.
“I really like where the Marshall baseball program is going,” Copen said. “Obviously, the new stadium is big. It’s bittersweet. Playing pro ball, though, has been a dream of mine since I was little.”
Copen went 2-9 with a 5.82 earned run average last season. In 14 games, all starts, and 72 2/3 innings, he gave up 76 hits, struck out 83 and walked 54. Opponents batted .267.
In the Cape Cod League, the most prestigious summer baseball circuit, Copen pitched for the Brewster Whitecaps. He went 0-1 with a 5.78 ERA, striking out 11, walking six and allowing 12 hits in 9 1/3 innings. All seven appearances were in relief, where Copen might fit best in pro ball.
“That was an amazing experience,” Copen said of playing on the Cape. “I learned some things from new coaches, from arm care to lifting weights and other things. The competition was top-tier.”
A four-seam fastball is Copen’s best pitch. He also throws a two-seamer, curve, slider and changeup. He said the change needs the most work. Copen sits 91-93 mph, but has touched 99. He threw his heater 76% of the time this season, and the slider is a potential out pitch.
Baseball America’s analysis has Copen as a starter early in his pro career, then likely moving to the back of the bullpen.
Golfing and fishing are among Copen’s off-field activities. He said he’s also family-oriented and will watch the draft with his relatives at home.