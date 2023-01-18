Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230115_hds_mubasketball
Buy Now

Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Old Dominion’s Mekhi Long (0) during a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — After playing five of its first six Sun Belt Conference games at home, the Marshall men's basketball team is headed west for a two-game stretch beginning Thursday at Texas State.

The Bobcats are allowing the fewest points per game in league play. The defending back-to-back SBC regular-season champs will look to use that defensive prowess to slow down the Herd, which averages the second-most points per game in the league.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.