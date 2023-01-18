Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24) dribbles the ball while being guarded by Old Dominion’s Mekhi Long (0) during a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game Saturday at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After playing five of its first six Sun Belt Conference games at home, the Marshall men's basketball team is headed west for a two-game stretch beginning Thursday at Texas State.
The Bobcats are allowing the fewest points per game in league play. The defending back-to-back SBC regular-season champs will look to use that defensive prowess to slow down the Herd, which averages the second-most points per game in the league.
That offense is led by Taevion Kinsey, who won his third SBC Player of the Week Award on Tuesday after leading the league in points per game (23.5) and assists per game (7.5) this past week in directing the Herd to victories against Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
Kinsey has scored 20 or more points in 12 contests this season while dishing out at least five assists in eight of those games. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points and 6 assists per outing and is the nation’s leader in made field goals this season (165).
Complementing his performance last weekend were Andrew Taylor, Marshall's second-leading scorer, and Kamdyn Curfman, who is coming off a season-high 18 points against the Monarchs, knocking down six 3-pointers in that win.
Texas State has been victorious in three of its last four contests but is coming off a loss in its most recent game, 61-58 at Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. Thursday will mark the first of three straight games at home in San Marcos, Texas.
It will also serve as the first meeting between Marshall and Texas State in men's basketball.
The Bobcats enter Thursday allowing just 64.3 points per game, fourth-best in the Sun Belt. In conference play, the most points they’ve given up was 62 on Jan. 5 in a 63-62 win over James Madison.
Mason Harrell is Texas State’s lone double-figure scorer, averaging 16.8 points per game. He’s the only Bobcat to start all 19 games and has scored 20 or more points in seven contests. Tyrel Morgan is the team's leading rebounder, pulling in just over six boards per game.
