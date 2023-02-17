Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0) pushes up the floor against Georgia Southern defender Tai Strickland (13) during an NCAA men’s basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As exciting a finish as Thursday's contest produced, the Marshall men's basketball team went straight back to the drawing board in preparation for the final regular-season home game Saturday.
"We don't want to be in that situation again where we have to fight back, but we'll take this as a learning curve and then we move on from it," senior Taevion Kinsey said after a double-digit comeback in the final minutes against Georgia Southern on Thursday. "Never too high, never too low, stay level-headed, and this game was over as soon as that clock hit zero."
Kinsey is one of four Herd players who will be honored on Senior Day prior to Saturday's game against Troy, which tips at 7 p.m. Andrew Taylor, Marco Sarenac and Goran Miladinovic will also take part in the pageantry.
The game has been announced as the Herd's fourth sellout of the season and will be streamed on ESPN+.
The duo of Taylor and Kinsey has seen the highs and lows of Marshall basketball together, from a 21-loss season a year ago to 22 wins already this season. There remains a window of opportunity for Taylor to return for one more season, but after Thursday's win, he took a moment to reflect on what the Herd has meant to him.
"Marshall has changed my life, for real. [Coach] Dan [D'Antoni] has changed my life because I didn't know what I was going to do before I came here," Taylor said. "I got to watch Jon [Elmore] and CJ [Burks] go crazy. Dan has been around the world playing ball and everything else, and this dude [Kinsey] is about to go to the league, so I've just been surrounded by great basketball."
Kinsey, who stood next to Taylor while he made those remarks, felt the same, but knows the Herd's goals are still in play. That this team has been so successful is no surprise to him.
"We should be where we're at," Kinsey said. "I still think we shouldn't have lost a couple games that we did in the beginning, but our team chemistry, how we stay together and how we push through things, how we practice, everything goes hand-in-hand. And I feel like that's helped us a lot and got us to the record we're at right now."
Trying to spoil the Herd's home finale is Troy (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Having won their last four contests, including a double-digit win over Louisiana, the Trojans have positioned themselves well for a late-season run up the leaderboard.
Troy is fifth in the Sun Belt standings, a game back from James Madison (19-9, 10-5 SBC) and two games back of both Marshall and the Ragin' Cajuns, who each are 11-4 in league play.
Each of those four schools got one game closer to league leader Southern Miss by winning their respective games Thursday, while the Eagles dropped an 85-54 decision at South Alabama that same evening.
Senior Zay Williams leads the Trojans in scoring average (12), rebounding average (6.8) and total blocks (23) to go with 29 steals this season. Defensively, the Trojans rely on Nelson Phillips, who leads Troy with 56 steals and is second in rebounding while averaging slightly more than 10 points per contest.
