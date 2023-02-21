James Madison's Mezie Offurum (13) looks to make a pass as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on James Madison University on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s basketball team can finish no worse than fourth in the regular season conference standings, but that simply isn’t enough to satisfy the Thundering Herd.
“We’ve had a great year, but we aren’t going to give up on it yet. We’re going to play it all the way through and then see what happens,” coach Dan D’Antoni said. “You never know in basketball.”
If the Herd beats James Madison and Old Dominion in its final two regular-season contests, Marshall would be in position to win the regular-season crown if Southern Miss loses one of its final two games.
The Golden Eagles are the current top seed in the Sun Belt Conference, followed by Marshall in second position, James Madison (third) and Louisiana (fourth).
Marshall begins the final two-game road stretch in Harrisonburg, Virginia on Wednesday night, facing a Dukes squad which handed them a 72-66 loss in Huntington on Dec. 31.
The game will be streamed on ESPN+ beginning at 7 p.m.
“They’re going to be solid. They might have one or two players out, but they came here and beat us and they were solid all game,” Marshall’s Andrew Taylor said. “They’re a disciplined team, a strong team with some older guys and it creates a tough matchup.”
James Madison is drawing an average crowd of more than 4,200 for home games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, an 8,500-seat facility. That is one of the best attendance averages in the league, behind Old Dominion and Marshall.
The Herd rumbles into town boasting the only two teammates in the country who are averaging more than 20 points per game each in Taevion Kinsey and Taylor.
Taylor has scored at least 25 points in each of the last four games to boost his average to 20.1 points per contest, trailing only Kinsey’s 21.9 for second best on the team.
Kinsey is quickly climbing the all-time scoring leaderboard as the season winds down. The fifth-year senior needs just five points to pass Skip Henderson (2,574) for No. 2 all-time and needs 69 points to become the program’s all-time leading scorer, a spot currently held by Jon Elmore (2,638).
The Dukes, one of four 20-win teams in the league, most recently defeated Louisiana in front of a crowd of 5,668 last Saturday, which bumped the Ragin’ Cajuns to fourth in the league standings and put JMU just ahead of them with the tiebreaker.
Vado Morse scored a game-high 24 points in Saturday’s win, backed up by 13 points and seven rebounds from Mezie Offurum and 12 points and six boards from Terrence Edwards, who leads the Dukes in scoring average at 12.4 ppg.
Morse missed the first matchup with the Thundering Herd this season due to illness.
Offurum was named the Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week by the league office Tuesday after averaging 15.5 points per game on 44% shooting from the field and hitting 15 of 20 attempts from the foul line in wins over Old Dominion and Louisiana last week.
Each of the Dukes’ last five victories have been by single digits. JMU last played six straight single-digit games in 2017-18.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.