HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s basketball team can finish no worse than fourth in the regular season conference standings, but that simply isn’t enough to satisfy the Thundering Herd.

“We’ve had a great year, but we aren’t going to give up on it yet. We’re going to play it all the way through and then see what happens,” coach Dan D’Antoni said. “You never know in basketball.”

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.