20221230_hds_mubasketball
Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey (24), right, drives a shot to the net past Appalachian State’s Donovan Gregory (11) as the Marshall University men’s basketball team takes on Appalachian State on Thursday in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Coming off a convincing win over Appalachian State in its Sun Belt Conference opener, the Marshall men’s basketball team returns to action Saturday afternoon, welcoming James Madison to the Cam Henderson Center for a 2 p.m. tip.

The Thundering Herd earned a 26-point win over the Mountaineers Thursday evening in front of a rowdy crowd of over 4,800 and it’s expected that environment will be much the same when two of the top teams in the league face off on the final day of the calendar year.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

