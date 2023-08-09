It might be Sun Belt Conference basketball’s version of the Seven Wonders of the World.
Marshall’s men’s basketball team will see the islands, a college basketball mecca and perhaps the greatest opulence the Mountain State has to offer in 2023-24.
The Thundering Herd’s schedule includes a trip to the Cayman Islands for three games Nov. 19-21, a visit to Lexington, Kentucky, to meet Kentucky in Rupp Arena three days later, and a date with Radford at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on Nov. 10.
The entire slate was released Wednesday, completing a picture that had begun to develop when word got out of Marshall going to the Cayman Islands and Lexington.
It begins with Fans First games — what were formerly referred to as “exhibitions” — in the Cam Henderson Center against Pikeville on Oct. 29 and Lees-McRae College on Nov. 1.
The regular-season lid-lifter is Nov. 6 against Queens, and the Sun Belt opener is Dec. 30 against defending conference tournament champion Louisiana. Both are in Huntington.
Marshall will meet two nonconference teams that played in the NCAA tournament last year — Kentucky and Utah State. The Herd opposes the Aggies, of the Mountain West, in the Cayman Islands.
Marshall also has out-of-league games against old-school rivals Ohio and Miami (Ohio). The Herd hosts the RedHawks on Dec. 2 and travels to Athens, Ohio, to meet the Bobcats on Dec. 9.
“Scheduling is an important ingredient to success, really,” Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said in a news release. “You have to do it well and you have to be challenged, but at the same time, you have to have games that you can gain confidence. I think we have a good combination and it’s a tough, challenging schedule.”
The Herd and Kentucky will meet for the first time in 11 seasons. They were scheduled to play in December 2020, but that game never happened in a season roiled by COVID-19 cancellations.
Marshall athletic director Christian Spears credited Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff “for being willing to play Marshall,” and thanked former Herd athletic director Bob Marcum for helping make the connection.
“We need to play Quad 1 opponents, and it only makes sense to play one of the best,” Spears said in a release.
Beginning with the home tilt with the Ragin’ Cajuns on the second-to-last day of 2023, Marshall’s final 18 regular-season games are in conference play. The Herd will play home-and-home sets with Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Old Dominion.
Marshall has one game apiece with Louisiana, Louisiana-Monroe, Texas State, South Alabama, Southern Miss and Troy. The Herd hosts the Ragin’ Cajuns, Jaguars and Golden Eagles, and pays visits to the Warhawks, Trojans and Bobcats, who as a No. 11 seed eliminated third-seeded Marshall in the SBC tournament quarterfinals last season.
The lone Sun Belt team Marshall isn’t scheduled to meet in the regular season is Arkansas State.
The Herd went 24-8 last year and 13-5 in regular-season league play.