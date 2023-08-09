HUNTINGTON — Kim Stephens-Caldwell’s Sun Belt Conference debut will be on the road.
The new coach of Marshall University’s women’s basketball team is scheduled to make her league debut Dec. 30 at Southern Miss. Her first Sun Belt home game is slated for Jan. 4 versus South Alabama at Cam Henderson Center.
“We’re excited about the release of our Sun Belt schedule,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “It’s going to be a really big opportunity for us, and we hope to see everyone here supporting us when we are here in the Cam.”
Marshall’s 2023-24 Sun Belt schedule features 18 games against league foes, with nine at home. That includes a Feb. 3 date against defending champion James Madison.
“I chose Marshall because I felt like we could develop a great culture and fan base here,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “Every time we go out in public, the fans are there and showing support, so we want everyone to come out and support us.”
The Thundering Herd went 17-14 overall, 9-9 in conference play, last season under former coach Tony Kemper, now at Central Arkansas. Stephens-Caldwell was hired away from Glenville State in April.
Marshall returns top three scorers Roshala Scott (17.4 points per game), Abby Beeman (13.8) and Mahogany Matthews (8.5). Those three also were the Herd’s leading rebounders. Beeman averaged 6.3 per game, Matthews 4.8 and Scott 4.6. Beeman led the team with 4.9 assists per contest.
The Sun Belt Conference tournament is scheduled for March 5-10 at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
The complete 2023-24 schedule for Marshall women’s basketball will be released at a later date.
