20230217 mu hoops 23.jpg
Marshall’s Andrew Taylor cuts across the court during a Sun Belt Conference men’s basketball game against Georgia Southern on Feb. 16 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall men’s basketball team already had big shoes to fill, but they got bigger Monday evening when senior guard Andrew Taylor announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Taylor helped the Herd to a 24-7 record last season but is the third piece from the starting five that will not return for next year, following the graduation of Taevion Kinsey and transfer of Micah Handlogten.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

