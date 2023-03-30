Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230219_hds_mubasketball
Marshall’s Micah Handlogten prepares to pass the ball during a Sun Belt Conference basketball game against Troy on Feb. 18 at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

One of the premier men’s basketball players in the Sun Belt Conference appears to be on the move.

Shortly after reports surfaced Thursday evening that Marshall’s Micah Handlogten, who was named SBC Freshman of the Year this past season, had entered the transfer portal, the 7-foot-1 standout confirmed it on social media.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.